Kevin Costner delivers one massive parting snub to 'Yellowstone' ahead of Season 5 Part 2

Kevin Costner's exit from 'Yellowstone' hurts one more time as he skips NY premiere

MUNICH, GERMANY: Kevin Costner, who took an exit from 'Yellowstone' ahead of its finale, received the BAMBI Award in the Actor International category on Thursday, November 7. The 69-year-old actor attended the award ceremony in Munich, Germany while skipping the red carpet premiere of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 held in New York.

Costner wore a crisp three-piece, black tuxedo with matching shoes and bow tie. He sported a well-manicured beard and mustache for the event held at Bavaria Studios in Munich, Germany. He was honored for his acting skills and outstanding contributions to the film industry.

Kevin Costner poses with the award for "Schauspieler International“ during the Bambi Awards 2024 at Bavaria Studios on November 07, 2024 in Munich, Germany (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Inside the star-studded 'Yellowstone' premiere

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser attend the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

At the New York premiere, Piper Perabo led the cast arrivals and stunned the red carpet by going braless under a see-through blouse. Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, arrived in a black strapless dress and showed off her toned legs in a daring front slit.

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long Dutton) also made appearances in stunning black outfits. Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater), and Ian Bohen (Ryan) are among the other recurring cast members who joined the celebration that Yellowstone's former lead star Kevin Costner (known for playing John Dutton) conveniently missed.

(L-R) Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille Chow, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham attend the Paramount's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Brooke Shields, who is not a part of the series, also attended the grand premiere. The 59-year-old actress looked stunning in a fitted rust-toned frock.

Why did Kevin Costner leave 'Yellowstone'?

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

In June, Costner announced his exit from the show via a video post on Instagram in which he said, “Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone — that beloved series that I love — that I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future."

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies," he further added.

As his exit from the show left fans puzzled, he further clarified, "I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them," in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

One major reason why he left the series was due to scheduling conflicts with his ambitious project 'Horizon: An American Saga'. It is a film series of four planned American epic westerns, directed, co-written, produced by, and starring Kevin Costner.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

Part 2 of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is set to premiere on Paramount on Sunday, November 10.