'Landman': Taylor Sheridan's new TV series shows why this stunning location is a dream destination

It seems like all of Taylor Sheridan's TV shows have a common setting and a few of them might have the same filming locations too

FORT WORTH, TEXAS: Fort Worth, Texas is quickly becoming a star in its own right as Taylor Sheridan’s latest project, 'Landman', continues filming in the area. Known for its cinematic connection to Sheridan’s 'Yellowstone' universe, the city has already hosted hits like '1883' and 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'. Now, 'Landman'—an oil boomtown drama starring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm—is set to give Fort Worth’s iconic scenery even more screen time.

Set in the heart of West Texas, 'Landman' brings the intrigue of the oil country to life with a backdrop that Fort Worth locals may recognize. Filming began in February, and as production continues, the city’s unique appeal is showcased through various settings familiar to residents and eye-catching for audiences worldwide.

Why was 'Landman' filmed in Fort Worth?

A still from 'Landman' (@paramount+)

It’s no surprise that Sheridan chose Fort Worth as a filming location. The city’s mix of history, culture, and Western landscapes makes it perfect for his storytelling. Fort Worth’s famous Stockyards were previously featured in '1883', while the nearby town of Venus appeared in 'Yellowstone'. Now, Landman is following suit, using spots that are well-known to locals, like Joe T. Garcia’s—a popular Tex-Mex restaurant. Billy Bob Thornton, who plays the main character Tommy Norris, has been spotted enjoying meals there more than once, with a clear preference for the nachos!

The production even filmed at TCU’s track and field facility, as reported by WFAA, where students and alumni got a chance to be extras. With so many real places featured, Fort Worth is more than just a setting—it’s becoming part of Sheridan’s storytelling style.

Stars of 'Landman' explore Fort Worth’s food and culture scene

A still from 'Landman' (@paramount+)

When not filming, the cast of 'Landman' has been enjoying Fort Worth’s best spots. While Thornton has made Joe T.’s his go-to Tex-Mex spot, Jon Hamm, who plays oil mogul Monty Miller, checked out Goldee’s Barbecue, known for topping Texas Monthly’s list of best BBQ in the state., as reported by WFAA.

The series also stars Demi Moore as Thornton’s on-screen wife, Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter, and several others. As they film around town, Fort Worth is playing its role well, with its lively culture and welcoming vibe making it a star on its own. Thanks to this new show, the city will once again shine as part of Sheridan’s Western universe, bringing a bit of Texas right to viewers’ screens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔻𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕪 ℙ𝕪𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟 (@dollypythonvintage)

'Landman' trailer