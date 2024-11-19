How old is Michelle Randolph? ‘Landman’ viewers have one ridiculous bone to pick with show

Taylor Sheridan has always been known for his bold creative choices, and it's clear that this tactic is keeping viewers talking, maybe that's just the point

Taylor Sheridan's ‘Landman’ has everyone talking since its premiere on Sunday, November 17, but a key casting choice has fans doing a double take. Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a grizzled oilman, who has a 17-year-old daughter, Ainsley, portrayed by Michelle Randolph.

While Randolph delivers a stellar performance, viewers are questioning the realism of her playing a high school teenager with many calling out the casting decision. However, this has also left fans curious to know Randolph's real age.

Who is ‘Landman’ star Michelle Randolph?

Michelle Randolph worked as a model before her breakout role in '1923' (Instagram/@michellerandolph)

Hailing from Huntington Beach, Randolph, 27, is an actress who had her breakout role in '1923'. Before landing 'Yellowstone' prequel role, Randolph worked as a model and appeared in smaller projects like 'A Snow White Christmas' and 'The Resort'. When she’s not on set, Randolph reportedly dedicates her time to other ventures, including running an animal rescue charity called House Cat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Randolph (@michellerandolph)

Michelle is the younger sister of 'The Bachelor' Season 23 winner Cassie Randolph. The siblings previously collaborated on a YouTube channel and later ventured into fashion, launching their sustainable denim brand, LNDN Denim, in 2022.

Is Michelle Randolph dating?

Michelle Randolph is currently single (Instagram/@michellerandolph)

Randolph has kept details of her romantic life private on social media. However, she previously dated 'Runaways' actor Gregg Sulkin. Sulkin was more open about their romance, even sharing a heartfelt Instagram tribute for Randolph’s birthday in September 2022, praising her success.

However, he later deleted posts referencing her, sparking speculation about their breakup. For now, she hasn't shared any announcements about being in a relationship, suggesting that she's single.

‘Landman’ fans call out casting choices for Ainsley's character

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley (L) alongside Angela, played by Ali Larter in a still from 'Landman' (Paramount)

Fans have been quick to weigh in on Randolph’s casting as Billy Bob Thornton’s teenage daughter in ‘Landman’. While her performance has earned praise, many argue that Randolph, at 27, appears too mature to convincingly play a high schooler, sparking plenty of online debate.

One X user wrote, "Started #Landman tonight, first episode is going great until Billy Bob’s “17 year old daughter” and boyfriend show up who are both very clearly at least 30 each. What on earth were they thinking?" Another added, "Loving #Landman but Michelle Randolph is not convincing as a 17 year old." A fan also wrote, "I can’t get past it. She’s super pretty of course but come on lol."

Started #Landman tonight, first episode is going great until Billy Bob’s “17 year old daughter” and boyfriend show up who are both very clearly at least 30 each. What on earth were they thinking? — Clem Fandango (@OmaHawkeye03) November 19, 2024

Loving #Landman but Michelle Randolph is not convincing as a 17 year old. — Sheila Brown (@Sheilabgood) November 18, 2024

I can’t get past it. She’s super pretty of course but come on lol. — Amanda 2.0 (@le_other_amanda) November 18, 2024

One even said, "Landman is so good but I’m side eyeing the daughter storyline… at least make her of age."

Landman is so good but I’m side eyeing the daughter storyline… at least make her of age. — The Icebox ☠️ (@NikkiV_8) November 19, 2024

While Randolph's casting as a teenager has stirred some debate, there's no denying that she brings talent and charm to the role. Sheridan has always been known for his bold creative choices, and it's clear that this tactic is keeping viewers talking, maybe that's just the point. ‘Landman’ is already proving to be one of this season’s most buzzworthy dramas and we can't wait to watch what the show has in store for us.