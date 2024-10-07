'RHOP' duo Gizelle and Ashley's luxury collection is a total rip-off and tired as hell

'RHOP' Season 9 stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby's luxury brand, GnA is in desperate need of a revamp

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: Luxury GnA athleisure products blend styles from both sports and leisure wear. This is what they had initially promised.

Unfortunately, it seems they are currently facing even greater challenges. Season 9 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' is set to introduce a new collection from the ladies, but their website still displays the same outdated selections and is in dire need of an update.

GnA provides a variety of products that are tailored to the demands of today's world. These premium GnA athleisure products, which include t-shirts, tank tops, caps, and socks, are both useful and fashionable.

They are created from high-quality materials that are both durable and comfortable. However, companies cannot continue to rely on a few items and expect people to return for more.

Those who are excited to see GnA's new style this season should be aware that it is a joint venture athleisure brand between Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant. According to the show's scuttlebutts, the ostensible main product is a pair of trousers with extra cushioning to keep your coochie from sweating. As the self-proclaimed Grande Dame of Bravo, athleisure lovers were thrilled to see the premiere of GnA gear on the last season of 'RHOP'.

GnA website still offering Holiday Collection

When you arrive at the GnA Apparel website, you will be welcomed with... Christmas ornaments? Yes, indeed.

We are approaching October, yet GnA still has its Christmas decorations up. In reality, the only clothing they carry is branded "Holiday Collection". Maybe this makes us haters, but we find it quite bothersome. How is it that you had everything together enough to shoot a launch party fashion show 9 months ago, but don't have anything ready for when it airs?

Can you at least put forth a little effort to switch some photos and update some text to conceal the fact that nothing has happened here since the holidays? It's regrettably sloppy; at the end of the day, we're emotionally engaged in the ladies on 'RHOP', and we truly want to think that they're sophisticated mavens, but these two can't even suspend our disbelief.

GnA's social media game seems dry

The GnA Instagram account has not been updated since March. This post also appeared for the first time in 13 weeks, coinciding with the Season 18 episode, but provided no explanation and no date, urging me to "stay patient during our process."

GnA needs to swap screen-printed wholesale merch with luxury athleisure as promised

The costs, however, stood out to us, especially after being fleeced and swindled by Brooks Marks and She by Sheree. They sounded reasonable!

$42 for a sweatshirt, and $26 for a t-shirt—these are reasonable prices! We admired the $32 tank top. It's plainly suited for a female silhouette, but it'll be enjoyable to own and wear; it'll also be humorous to review, and it's the only piece that isn't just screen-printed wholesale stuff. It turns out that the final point should have been a caution.

If you click to add the tank top to the shopping cart, only to discover that it is only available for presale! You double-check the other products, which are all available.

We may infer this because they are clearly screen-printed wholesale merchandise. However, this causes us to scratch our heads slightly.

Last season's show kickoff event included almost ten distinct styles. Why aren't they also available for pre-order? Is it even in the works? So what this tells us is that this isn't a legitimate business and isn't even attempting to be.

It's a carefully branded cash grab. So, on the one hand, we feel ridiculous for picking on GnA like that. But it irritates us how stark the contrast is between how they depicted it on the show and what it truly is.

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 PM ET. Episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.