Mia Thornton's 'revolving door' lifestyle hit by another setback amid 'sneaky link' drama

'RHOP' Season 9 cast member Mia Thornton was previously married to Gordon Thornton

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: Mia Thornton is struggling to navigate through the living arrangements with her new boyfriend Incognito, and ex-husband Gordon Thornton. In the first episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9, she spoke about her complicated living arrangements. The episode showcased Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger shedding light on Mia's love life. Gizelle even described Mia's romantic entanglements as "a revolving door", stating that she keeps replacing one man with another.

With her shady remark, Gizelle was referring to Mia's complex living situation involving her current beau and her former flame. In the episode, Mia revealed that Gordon has shifted into her building. She also shared the drawbacks of her ex's latest move. “I think it’s great for the kids, but when it comes to me trying to have my sneaky links, you know—not really a sneaky link anymore. Having the children’s father in their life is important to me. Despite anything we’ve done to one another, it’s important for me to make sure that we work together collectively for what’s best for the kids," Mia shared in a confessional. Nevertheless, Mia is currently going strong with her new boyfriend Incognito.

Mia Thornton caught in dilemma regarding living situation with ex Gordon and new beau Incognito (Instagram/@datboyinc)

Why did Mia Thornton and Gordon Thorton split?

For those unaware, Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton got married in 2012. The pair welcomed a son named Jeremiah and a daughter Juliana throughout their marriage. The pair's marital issues were discussed in 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 8.

During the previous season of the Bravo show, Mia disclosed that she and Gordon had secretly parted ways in July 2023. Then, the couple decided to go their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

In the Season 8 finale, Gordon accused Mia of cheating on him with Incognito during their marriage. While making an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' in March 2024, Mia declined that her romance with Incognito led to the end of her marriage with Gordon.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton and her ex-husband Gordon Thornton (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Mia Thornton’s childhood friend Jacqueline Blake approves of her beau Incognito

Jacqueline Blake, one of Mia Thornton's childhood pals, gave a thumbs-up to her new boyfriend Incognito. In the latest episode of the Bravo show, she expressed that she felt Incognito was a good match for her friend Mia.

“Inc is really good for Mia,” Jacqueline told the other housewives. Soon after, she also shared her take on Mia and Gordon's marriage and said, "I feel like her and G were more of a business partnership.”

'RHOP's Mia Thornton shares cozy pictures with new beau, Incognito (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 pm ET. Episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock