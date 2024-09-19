'RHOSLC' Season 5: Bravo show premiere uncovers 5 jaw-dropping lies of Whitney Rose

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose gets into a heated argument with her co-stars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 has premiered, featuring fractured friendships, unexpected alliances, and Whitney Rose's shocking lies. The Bravo show stars were enjoying a dinner at Lisa Barlow's Besos party when tensions flared, leading to intense accusations of deception against Whitney.

After being dubbed a 'liar', Whitney stood her ground, declaring, "I am not a liar. Do not come after my character, Lisa. I have never lied." However, Heather Gay laughed at Whitney's comment and explained in a confessional, "I love Whitney, but this is what drives me crazy: She spins the truth so it fits her narrative where she can do no wrong." Heather added, "I've seen Whitney do this time and again and it's incredibly frustrating." The Bravo stars dived into past drama, exposing Whitney's lies in a fiery showdown. The heated confrontation left Whitney in the hot seat alone defending herself from, Lisa, Heather, Meredith Marks, and Mary Cosby. Here are five shocking lies Whitney was accused of during the explosive confrontation.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose accuses Lisa Barlow of having an affair

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose had previously made some shocking accusations about Lisa Barlow, which resurfaced during the premiere episode of the Bravo show. Lisa slammed Whitney for spreading a rumor about her having an affair with her colleagues. A flashback clip then showed where Whitney shared that Angie Harrington pointed out a man that she claimed Lisa allegedly slept with for courtside seats.

Meanwhile, Meredith Marks jumped into the drama, shouting, "You have accused everyone in our core group of having affairs." But the truth? Lisa never cheated on her husband, John Barlow!

Bravo show star Whitney Rose claims Heather Gay of 'exploiting' her sexuality

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose loves drama and stealing the spotlight. Heather Gay was the photographer for a boudoir photo shoot of Whitney and the Bravo star described the moment in her best-selling book, 'Bad Mormon'. Heather playfully used creative words to describe Whitney's stunning physique, even claiming she looked like a model.

However, Whitney overreacted and accused Heather of 'exploiting' her sexuality. Another lie! In the premiere episode, Heather confronted Whitney about the false accusation, saying, "You lied about me in the book," adding, "You said that I wrote unauthorized material."

Whitney Rose allegedly lied about Meredith Marks' father's memorial

Meredith Marks seemed to be still upset about Whitney Rose spreading rumors about her father's memorial. Whitney had previously shared her doubts about Meredith claiming whether she really attended a memorial service for her father at the same time that Jen Shah was arrested during a different trip to Vail, Colorado.

It was undeniably a disrespectful lie, as Meredith's evidence matched the timeline. Recently, a disheartened Meredith slammed Whitney, saying, "You accused me of lying about my father's memorial... That was the most hurtful thing a friend has ever done to me."

Whitney Rose debunks stealing Meredith Marks' business ideas

Whitney Rose has recently launched her jewelry like PRISM and introduced a new product to the franchise, Bath Bombs. However, the business venture and the new product weren't Whitney's original ideas. Meredith Marks was the first to launch a luxurious jewelry line, which became a hit, and Whitney followed in her co-star’s footsteps.

Additionally, Meredith had discussed expanding her business and launching Bath Bombs during Season 4. Before she could implement her plans, Whitney brought the product to market. Instead of admitting to her betrayal, Whitney lied and claimed that it was her original idea.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose calls Mary Cosby a 'Predator'

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Mary Cosby found herself in the spotlight amid swirling allegations of cult leadership at her church. In a dramatic twist, Whitney Rose escalated the claims, branding Mary a 'predator.' Mary was left devastated by her friend's betrayal and had to close her church. Whitney later issued a formal apology to Mary and admitted of lying but her accusations had already done the damage.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.