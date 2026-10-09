Is ‘VisionQuest’ important for ‘Doomsday’? What we know after Marvel screens Episode 1 at NYCC

Fans at New York Comic Con 2026 were treated to the first episode of ‘VisionQuest’ ahead of its premiere on October 14

Marvel Studios surprised fans at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 by screening the entire first episode of ‘VisionQuest’ ahead of its Disney+ premiere on October 14. The series brings back Paul Bettany as White Vision and concludes the television trilogy that began with ‘WandaVision’ and continued with ‘Agatha All Along.’ With ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ scheduled to come out on December 18, the question remains: Will the new journey of Vision set the stage for the next Marvel multiverse war?

A still from the ‘VisionQuest’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The series showrunner Terry Matalas, along with Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, and Emily Hampshire, offered fans a preview at NYCC. The story takes viewers deep into the psyche of White Vision as he struggles to understand his identity after regaining his memories in ‘WandaVision.’ Fans will follow his journey and encounter well-known AI intelligences such as J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y., and E.D.I.T.H. While all this sounds interesting, the biggest surprise is the return of Ultron, voiced by Spader. The villain’s presence raises questions: What happened to Ultron’s consciousness after ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ and could Vision have trapped it in his head? If so, can Ultron somehow return to the physical world? The series also introduces Thomas Shepherd (Mollica), who is linked to Tommy Maximoff, a.k.a. Speed. After Billy Maximoff’s journey as Wiccan in ‘Agatha All Along,’ ‘VisionQuest’ centers around his speedster twin. That means the Maximoff family’s story could be one step closer to resolution.

(L-R) Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Emily Hampshire, Terry Matalas and Brandon Davis speak at the Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel during New York Comic Con 2026 at Javits Center on October 08, 2026, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt)

Now, for those hoping for a ‘Doomsday’ moment, the story details three plotlines. First, the Maximoff family’s fate. Tommy’s storyline may reveal what happened to Wanda’s children and whether there’s a final reunion of the twins. This could also lay the groundwork for the ‘Young Avengers’ or the ‘Champions.’ As of now, there’s no promise of a reunion or formation of a new team. Meanwhile, Wanda’s status remains another major question. If ‘VisionQuest’ offers insight into the Scarlet Witch, that could be helpful for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans shouldn't count on it because Marvel has not confirmed that Doctor Doom will target Wanda or her reality-warping powers.

Second, Ultron’s potential return. Will the return of the AI villain be a game-changer in the MCU’s multiversal madness? Will it free itself from Vision’s head, or is it connected to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Only time will tell. Third, Tony Stark. By revisiting his AI programs and technology that made up the Iron Man armor, the series examines the fallout of the innovations that defined the MCU up to this point. That makes his inclusion much more intriguing, especially with Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel as Doctor Doom. However, it does not confirm that Vision’s story has a direct link to Doom’s plans.

A still from the ‘VisionQuest’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

What we are actually counting on is a ‘Doomsday’ post-credits scene in ‘VisionQuest.’ Rumors suggest that it might use the finale to include a multiversal warning or a scene linking Ultron to Doctor Doom. That could see the villain offering Ultron a chance to rebuild under his new multiversal empire. However, these details have yet to be confirmed, and reports that Marvel shot three different endings have yet to be verified, so fans should take them with a grain of salt. For now, ‘VisionQuest’ seems destined to explore the identity of Vision, the fate of Ultron, and the potential of the Maximoff family. How they will possibly tie into ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ remains to be seen. With the series premiering shortly, Marvel fans will gain a deeper understanding of which theories may or may not become part of the multiverse of possibilities.