Tom Bergeron was secretly planning to quit ‘DWTS’ — but getting fired turned out even better: ‘I’m glad...’

Beloved host Tom Bergeron reveals why he’s at peace with how things unfolded, and teases how he may return to ‘DWTS’

When Tom Bergeron was abruptly let go from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2020, the news stunned viewers who had come to see him as the very heart of the show. For 15 years, the Emmy-winning host had guided millions of fans through emotional eliminations, glittering performances, and countless mirrorball trophies. His sharp wit and warm humor became synonymous with the franchise. But in a new interview with TV Insider, Bergeron explained that his departure wasn’t as sudden as fans once believed. At the age of 70, the veteran broadcaster admitted he had already been mapping out his exit.

He had planned to leave after Season 30, which might've seen him get a proper farewell. Instead, he was let go after Season 28, two years earlier than he had hoped. “As circumstances played out, I left two seasons before,” Bergeron shared. “But those seasons were during Covid, so what would’ve been my last two—I would’ve hated them. Everything I loved about the show, the camaraderie, hanging out—none of that would’ve been available. I’m glad it didn’t end that way.” Bergeron’s relationship with ‘DWTS’ management grew tense in the late 2010s. In 2019, he publicly criticized the casting of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. He argued that politics had no place in a show like this.

The comments created friction between him and the production team. He now reflects on that era with a hint of satisfaction. “And not surprisingly,” Bergeron noted, “the showrunner that I locked horns with didn’t last much longer anyway.” By mid-2020, both Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews were dismissed. In their place, ABC tapped supermodel Tyra Banks to host Season 29 solo. Banks helmed two seasons before Alfonso Ribeiro joined as co-host in 2022. Eventually, Banks stepped away entirely, and Ribeiro now shares the ballroom spotlight with ‘DWTS’ alum Julianne Hough. Despite the awkward nature of his own exit, Bergeron insists he fully supports Ribeiro as the face of the franchise.

“I’m a big Alfonso advocate,” he said. “When I decided to leave 'America’s Funniest Videos', I told ABC, ‘This is the guy who should follow me.’ He had just come off winning ‘DWTS,’ and he’s the perfect family-friendly host. We’ve stayed good friends.” Though Bergeron insists he has no desire to reclaim the ballroom full-time, he admits he hasn’t completely ruled out returning in a special capacity. According to Pop Culture, he revealed that Conrad Green, the showrunner who launched ‘DWTS’ in 2005, recently approached him about making a cameo. Green has since returned to lead the series again, bringing Bergeron’s connection to the show full circle.

"When the show hit its 500th episode, he asked, ‘Would you come and sit in the audience?’ And I said, ‘No, I’d get too fidgety,’” Bergeron laughed. “But we had lunch six weeks ago, and I presented to him a scenario in which I would come back for one night.” He added, “I’m going full Ringo: peace and love. I have great fondness for the impact that 'DWTS' had on my career and the friendships that resulted.” ‘Dancing With the Stars’ continues its legacy this fall with Season 34, premiering Tuesday, September 16, on ABC. Disney+. episodes will also be available the next day on Hulu.