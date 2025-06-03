Will Erin Andrews return to ‘DWTS’? Former host drops huge career announcement ahead of Season 34

Erin Andrews is stepping back into the reality TV spotlight after five years of breakup with 'DWTS'

Erin Andrews was not only a standout performer on 'DWTS' but also a fan-favorite co-host alongside Tom Bergeron. Even after her exit from the ballroom stage in July 2020, Andrews still resonates with viewers today, many even demanding the show bring her back. However, for Andrews, that chapter was closed. Not long after saying goodbye to the show, Andrews landed herself in a role as a Fox Sports sideline reporter, but her heart was never far from the world of reality TV. In her latest podcast, 'Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,' Andrews made a major announcement: "I’m going on a trip, I’m going on a work trip on Friday, and I’m leaving for a while to film a new game show for FOX."

"And I’m very nervous, I have a ton of anxiety," she admitted before adding, "But I’m excited. I am excited to get back into that world," she told producer Reflecting on her exit from 'DWTS', Andrews said, "It’s been a minute since I got the boot from 'Dancing With the Stars' with Tom Bergeron. I affectionately love to tell that story. My agent is like, ‘Don’t say that, you weren’t fired, you were replaced.’ I was fired. I was fired.”

While Andrews took it personally, the executive producer revealed that the replacement of Andrews and Bergeron was simply a strategic and creative move, "I think it’s all about evolution. I think any show like this that has been on many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve,” he said, per Us Weekly. He added, “I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new and kind of make it reach out—maybe to a new audience…as well as the audience that’s been there for years.”

In the podcast, Andrews went on to reveal that, “I was on 'Pyramid' one time with Michael Strahan, up against Aaron Rodgers. Had a blast doing that. I love that whole vibe, and had been, you know, taking meetings, and trying to get back into that world.” She continued, “I like playing off people, I like playing off contestants." But she couldn’t resist taking a dig at 'DWTS,' and said that she was, “Super pumped, I don’t have to wear a ballroom gown. I’m very excited about that.”

Giving a sneak peek of what the show is about, Andrews shared, "I don’t know how much I’m supposed to share. It was a British game show. I’ve watched it on YouTube, it’s hilarious and fun. And here’s to the show and more seasons to come after that. I hope I crush. So it’ll be a fun challenge.” The show '99 To Beat' first debuted in Belgium in 2018. Watching the tremendous success of the Belgian format, many other countries have adopted it, including the United States. According to TV Insider, Andrews will co-host the show with actor Ken Jeong, and it is scheduled to premiere on Wednesdays at 9 ET/8 CT in the fall.