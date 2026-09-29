Sony set to re-release ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ with some special surprises

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has grossed $2.495B worldwide

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is all set to re-release in theaters. Following in the footsteps of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Sony is apparently planning to re-release the movie with new scenes. According to Deadline, in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ it will include previously deleted scenes. One of these scenes will reportedly feature Rosario Dawson's character, Claire Temple, from Marvel's Netflix slate. The actress previously confirmed during a 'Daredevil' fan Q&A at GalaxyCon that she shot the movie, but her part eventually got cut. Fans were disappointed, as this would have been the first time her fan-favorite character appeared in the MCU since the street-level Netflix Marvel shows got canceled.

A still of Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Entertainment)

According to CBR, Claire helped Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) put an injured Spider-Man into the hospital for treatment without exposing his identity. Another scene Sony may include could be of Spider-Man visiting a classroom to encourage students to get vaccinated. An ad showed glimpses of the scene, but it did not make the cut. Moreover, this is not the first time Sony has re-released its Spider-Man movies in theaters. During the Labor Day weekend of 2022, they re-released 'No Way Home.' A decade before that, they re-released Sam Raimi's original 'Spider-Man' alongside 'Men in Black II.' 'Brand New Day' is still running in several theaters and has grossed $2.495B worldwide. This makes it the third-highest-grossing film ever worldwide, just behind 'Endgame' and 'Avatar.'

A still of Claire from 'Daredevil' — (Image Source: Marvel)

The re-release may reignite interest and make 'Brand New Day' overtake 'Endgame,' which still has $389.7M more in its kitty. The feat is not entirely impossible, as the re-release of the Russo brothers' 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' earned $86 million within a single week. No release date has been announced yet. But most people believe the decision would depend on when Sony can access premium large-format screens. They would also want to avoid huge competition. 'Brand New Day' is currently Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. Interest remains at an all-time high, with fans already speculating how Tom Holland's Spider-Man will move forward. During the Los Angeles premiere of 'Brand New Day,' Tom Holland told THR that he had no plans to retire as Spider-Man. "I will do it for as long as they'll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we'll see!" he said. Considering the movie's mind-blowing performance, it is safe to say he will come back, but how and when remains up in the air.