MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Do Olive and Adam end up together? Prime Video’s ‘The Love Hypothesis’ puts a fake relationship to test

‘The Love Hypothesis’, starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman in lead, is now streaming on Prime Video
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 23 MINUTES AGO
A still of Adam and Olive in 'The Love Hypothesis' — (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still of Adam and Olive in 'The Love Hypothesis' — (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Ali Hazlewood's much-loved novel 'The Love Hypothesis' finally has an adaptation, and it is every bit swoony. Starring Lili Reinhart as Olive Smith and Tom Bateman as Dr. Adam Carlsen, the romantic comedy forces its main characters into a fake relationship. Olive finds herself in this dynamic when she kisses Adam to fool her best friend, Anh Pham (Rachel Marsh), into believing that she is in a relationship. She does so to make Anh pursue her feelings for Olive's ex-flame. Adam proposes to continue the arrangement to convince his superiors he intends to stay at Stanford. He hoped this would convince them to process his grant. However, the moments that follow make it clear the relationship is not as fake as both pretended.

A still of Adam and Olive from 'The Love Hypothesis'
A still of Adam and Olive from 'The Love Hypothesis' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

Things come to a head at a conference where Olive presents her paper about using biomarkers to eradicate pancreatic cancer. Everything goes smoothly until Olive overhears two girls discussing that she got the opportunity to present because of her relationship with her superior. This wrecks her, and she rushes into her room, which she is sharing with Adam to keep up their lie. Adam arrives and begins comforting her. The two end up getting intimate and finally act on their mutual attraction. Things fall apart when they return home, and Adam refuses to continue their early arrangement. 

A still of Adam and Olive from 'The Love Hypothesis'
A still of Adam and Olive from 'The Love Hypothesis' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

The couple finally get on the same page after Adam attacks Dr. Thomas (Tom) Benton (Arty Froushan) for harassing Olive. Tom, Adam's friend, invited Olive to work at his Harvard lab. Things turned sinister when Tom visited Olive's room in Adam's absence and forced himself. He stated that this was part of the "conditions" for Olive's employment. Adam loses his mind knowing this and threatens Tom. Then he confesses his love to Olive and assures her that this relationship has been real for a while to him. Olive also admits her love for him, and they share a kiss at the end to seal the deal. The movie then moves ahead two years.

A still of Olive from 'The Love Hypothesis'
A still of Olive from 'The Love Hypothesis' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

Olive now has her doctorate and is leading her own lab. Both Olive and Ahn have continued their research at Stanford. Olive's style is intense, and one student has already passed out from dehydration in her lab. Adam takes no offense to this and instead asks her to terrorize more young minds. Their hands brush, implying that they have continued their relationship. Directed by Claire Sanclon, 'The Love Hypothesis' is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘The Family Stone’ sequel adds ‘Hacks’ star in exciting new role
MOVIES

‘The Family Stone’ sequel adds ‘Hacks’ star in exciting new role

‘The Families Stone’ will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, and more reprise their roles
2 hours ago
‘Dynamic Duo’ gets major casting news as DC changes its release plans
MOVIES

‘Dynamic Duo’ gets major casting news as DC changes its release plans

‘Dynamic Duo’ has locked in its Robin and Red Hood cast along with a new release date
4 hours ago
‘Gremlins 3’ set to return after more than 35 years but fans still have a long wait ahead
MOVIES

‘Gremlins 3’ set to return after more than 35 years but fans still have a long wait ahead

The film was originally scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2027, but its release has now been delayed
5 hours ago
‘Sherlock Holmes’ star joins Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster’s new thriller
MOVIES

‘Sherlock Holmes’ star joins Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster’s new thriller

Scarlett Johansson, Jacob Elordi, and Ari Aster are teaming up with 'Black Rabbit' actor for A24’s mysterious new thriller 'Scapegoat.'
13 hours ago
Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde’s A24 film ‘The Invite’ finally gets HBO Max release date
MOVIES

Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde’s A24 film ‘The Invite’ finally gets HBO Max release date

Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton star in A24’s 'The Invite,' a dinner party that takes an unexpected turn.
14 hours ago
Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ gets limited theatrical release ahead of Netflix debut
MOVIES

Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ gets limited theatrical release ahead of Netflix debut

Brad Bird’s long-awaited 'Ray Gunn' has released its first trailer, with the animated sci-fi noir set for theaters and Netflix.
16 hours ago
'Avengers: Endgame Encore' footage leaks online with major 'Doomsday' surprise
MOVIES

'Avengers: Endgame Encore' footage leaks online with major 'Doomsday' surprise

A familiar ending takes an unexpected turn as fans debate what the added scenes mean for Marvel’s next crossover.
16 hours ago
Nathan Fielder’s ‘You Can See Everything’ sets release date in unsettling new trailer
MOVIES

Nathan Fielder’s ‘You Can See Everything’ sets release date in unsettling new trailer

The new trailer shows Elizabeth Holmes facing uncomfortable questions from Nathan Fielder and his crew.
17 hours ago
What happened to Woody in 'Toy Story 5'? Beloved cowboy’s fate revealed as the film nears Disney+ streaming
MOVIES

What happened to Woody in 'Toy Story 5'? Beloved cowboy’s fate revealed as the film nears Disney+ streaming

Woody faces a new challenge as Bonnie grows up, with 'Toy Story 5' bringing the beloved cowboy back for another emotional adventure to test his fate.
17 hours ago
Does Odin die? ‘The Heart of the Beast’ ending explained as Brad Pitt’s James fights to survive
MOVIES

Does Odin die? ‘The Heart of the Beast’ ending explained as Brad Pitt’s James fights to survive

'Heart of the Beast' sees James and his loyal combat dog fight to survive after a plane crash leaves them stranded
1 day ago