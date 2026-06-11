Is there a new episode of 'Love Island' USA tonight? Season 8 schedule explained ahead of first public vote

Ariana Madix will announce the results of the first public vote of the season in Episode 8

While Peacock releases a new episode of ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 almost every weekday, fans will not be able to enjoy a new episode of the dating show tonight. The streamer follows a six-day release schedule, with Wednesdays being an off day. The next episode of the hit show will air on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and it will reveal the results of the first public vote this year. While fans eagerly await the release of ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8, they can vote for their favorite islanders and choose who they believe should couple up with the newly arrived bombshells, Sol, Jen, and Caleb. The host, Ariana Madix, will announce the results in the next episode, which could also set the stage for the next elimination.

Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry, and Sol Mýa in a still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

Last week marked the first dumping of the season, which sent Sean home. Shortly after, three new bombshells entered the villa, causing major drama among the OG couples. By the time they arrived, the existing couples were: Aniya-KC, Trinity-Bryce, Corbin-Kenzie, Beatriz-Gabriel, Melanie-Sincere, and Kayda-Zach. However, the new arrivals quickly sparked tension as several islanders expressed interest in getting to know them. Their eagerness to explore new connections caused arguments among many of the already established couples in the villa.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Zach and Kayda (Image Source: Peacock)

The first public voting will determine the new couples in the villa. Episode 7 ended with voting information, as the host urged fans to cast their votes for the upcoming recoupling. According to Peacock’s latest blog, the show host Ariana also shared her thoughts on islanders coupling up. "I'm always surprised by who ends up coupling up. Sometimes I think you can feel an energy between people that maybe you don't even see on camera, but when you're there in person, you can always kinda feel like, 'Oooh, there's some chemistry here.'"

Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Sincere and Melanie (Image Source: Peacock)

Depending on the number of votes each islander receives, they will be coupled up with Sol, Jen, and Caleb. It will be exciting to see how the dynamics change after the first public vote. Islanders with the lowest number of votes will end up single and vulnerable, meaning they could be at risk of being eliminated. For now, the remaining islanders in the villa include: KC, Bryce, Corbin, Gabriel, Sincere, Zach, Aniya, Trinity, Kenzie, and Melanie, along with bombshells Sol, Jen, and Caleb. To know who will be paired up with the bombshells, fans can stream ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 on Thursday, June 11, 2026, on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.