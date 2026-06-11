MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is there a new episode of 'Love Island' USA tonight? Season 8 schedule explained ahead of first public vote

Ariana Madix will announce the results of the first public vote of the season in Episode 8
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring Beatriz (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring Beatriz (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

While Peacock releases a new episode of ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 almost every weekday, fans will not be able to enjoy a new episode of the dating show tonight. The streamer follows a six-day release schedule, with Wednesdays being an off day. The next episode of the hit show will air on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and it will reveal the results of the first public vote this year. While fans eagerly await the release of ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8, they can vote for their favorite islanders and choose who they believe should couple up with the newly arrived bombshells, Sol, Jen, and Caleb. The host, Ariana Madix, will announce the results in the next episode, which could also set the stage for the next elimination. 

Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry and Sol Mýa in a still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry, and Sol Mýa in a still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

Last week marked the first dumping of the season, which sent Sean home. Shortly after, three new bombshells entered the villa, causing major drama among the OG couples. By the time they arrived, the existing couples were: Aniya-KC, Trinity-Bryce, Corbin-Kenzie, Beatriz-Gabriel, Melanie-Sincere, and Kayda-Zach. However, the new arrivals quickly sparked tension as several islanders expressed interest in getting to know them. Their eagerness to explore new connections caused arguments among many of the already established couples in the villa. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Zach and Kayda (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Zach and Kayda (Image Source: Peacock)

The first public voting will determine the new couples in the villa. Episode 7 ended with voting information, as the host urged fans to cast their votes for the upcoming recoupling. According to Peacock’s latest blog, the show host Ariana also shared her thoughts on islanders coupling up. "I'm always surprised by who ends up coupling up. Sometimes I think you can feel an energy between people that maybe you don't even see on camera, but when you're there in person, you can always kinda feel like, 'Oooh, there's some chemistry here.'"

Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Sincere and Melanie (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Sincere and Melanie (Image Source: Peacock)

Depending on the number of votes each islander receives, they will be coupled up with Sol, Jen, and Caleb. It will be exciting to see how the dynamics change after the first public vote. Islanders with the lowest number of votes will end up single and vulnerable, meaning they could be at risk of being eliminated. For now, the remaining islanders in the villa include: KC, Bryce, Corbin, Gabriel, Sincere, Zach, Aniya, Trinity, Kenzie, and Melanie, along with bombshells Sol, Jen, and Caleb. To know who will be paired up with the bombshells, fans can stream ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 on Thursday, June 11, 2026, on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA and ‘Survivor’ stars join ‘Destination X’ Season 2 cast — here’s who’s competing
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA and ‘Survivor’ stars join ‘Destination X’ Season 2 cast — here’s who’s competing

Celebrity cast members from ‘Love Island’ USA, ‘Traitors’, and ‘Big Brother’ are set to start their journey in the highly anticipated NBC competition series.
1 hour ago
Who is Frankie LaPenna? Famous TikToker hilariously horrifies Mel B and Sofia Vergara in ‘very tight shorts’
REALITY TV

Who is Frankie LaPenna? Famous TikToker hilariously horrifies Mel B and Sofia Vergara in ‘very tight shorts’

Frankie LaPenna was one of three TikTokers who auditioned for the competition series alongside Rynia Kando and Aniud Sando.
17 hours ago
'AGT': Retired couple Brad and Tracy's weird act on Season 21 auditions had judges looking away
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

'AGT': Retired couple Brad and Tracy's weird act on Season 21 auditions had judges looking away

The couple, in their 60s, delivered the night's most bizarre stunts, leaving the judges cringing throughout the performance on 'AGT.'
19 hours ago
What are beta-blockers? 'Summer House' star West Wilson addresses reunion behavior but Ciara isn't convinced
REALITY TV

What are beta-blockers? 'Summer House' star West Wilson addresses reunion behavior but Ciara isn't convinced

'Summer House' star West Wilson opens up about beta blockers to deal with the stress of the reunion event and his behavior at the reunion.
19 hours ago
Unable to vote on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? You can now fix the glitches in a few easy steps
REALITY TV

Unable to vote on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? You can now fix the glitches in a few easy steps

The first fan vote of the season was marred by technical issues, leaving fans unable to vote for their favorite pairings.
22 hours ago
Holland and Sienna's daring acrobatic act on 'AGT' Season 21 is nearly derailed by wardrobe malfunction
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Holland and Sienna's daring acrobatic act on 'AGT' Season 21 is nearly derailed by wardrobe malfunction

Holland and Sienna displayed their incredible gymnastics skills during 'AGT' Season 21 Episode 2
1 day ago
‘In The City’ Ep 4: Inside Lindsay Hubbard and Dustin Lynch’s relationship — and his wild link to her past
REALITY TV

‘In The City’ Ep 4: Inside Lindsay Hubbard and Dustin Lynch’s relationship — and his wild link to her past

Lindsay Hubbard talks about attraction, chemistry, and first dates involving the country music star Dustin Lynch in the latest episode of ‘In The City’.
1 day ago
Andy Cohen reveals A-list actress helped solve 'Summer House' reunion leak mystery and we never saw it coming
REALITY TV

Andy Cohen reveals A-list actress helped solve 'Summer House' reunion leak mystery and we never saw it coming

Andy Cohen finally revealed the name of the super fan who helped investigate the audio leak from the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion filming
1 day ago
‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Part 3 Recap: How West and Amanda’s drama ruined the group’s friendship
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Part 3 Recap: How West and Amanda’s drama ruined the group’s friendship

Cast members confronted West about his previous relationships and how he had not been clear with them, including Amanda.
1 day ago
Who is Rynia Kando? ‘AGT’ Season 21 singer wows judges with impressions of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and more
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Rynia Kando? ‘AGT’ Season 21 singer wows judges with impressions of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and more

A singer walked onto the ‘AGT’ stage with a bizarre idea involving stubbing her toe, and the judges couldn't stop laughing
1 day ago