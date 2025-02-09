'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown reveals the one item that she inherited from her late son Garrison

The reality star posted an emotional note remembering her son along with the video of the item.

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown is treasuring her late son Garrison's memories, the reality star recently revealed that she inherited a special item from him. "After spending a few days with the kids in Vegas I drove this old truck across the country. This is the truck Garrison bought when he came to live in Flagstaff,” she wrote while sharing a video of the black truck on Instagram this month. "He drove it until Feb of 2022 and then it became Gabe’s. Gabe is now driving a smaller car that makes more sense in Vegas. Enter the question of what to do with the truck. It’s paid off, and it has more value to me on our new farm than I could get in a trade-in. Plus it makes me feel connected to my two boys, especially Garrison," she added in her lengthy sentimental post.

The TLC star then chose to highlight a few memorable moments from her road trip. She confessed to enjoying listening to podcasts and audiobooks and eating pepperoni pizza with green chilly toppings at a New Mexico gas station and relishing her first Pistachio Latte from Starbucks in Conway, AR. And finally praising the local delicacies of east Mississippi. According to InTouch Weekly, fans instantly supported her decision, "Oh Janelle, this post hits my heart. I still drive my dad’s 2002 Ford Ranger. I never got to say goodbye to him either, I always feel like he’s with me,” one fan remarked below the post, while another online user agreed, “As someone who has also lost loved ones, I too have kept vehicles. It’s a connection you can’t really explain to those that don’t understand. I get it.”

"Garrison would be so proud of you! Drive it till the wheels fall off and then make a big planter out of it!" a proud fan wrote. "Drive it around the farm whenever you can. That's a piece of him with you there. Spread his memory all over that beautiful place," another fan chimed. Janelle has made some elaborate plans for the truck, she will be using it around her new 156-acre Taeda Farm based in North Carolina. The website describes her dream project stating- "She’s the one mapping out our flower fields and making sure every petal has a fellow friend close by." It also calls her "resident dreamer, planner, and future flower whisperer."

The reality star confessed during the latest episode that she kept her business plans a secret from her ex-husband Kody Brown. "I didn’t tell Kody,” she said during a confessional. “I didn’t see any reason to tell him. Our lives do not overlap in any way. It just didn’t really feel like it was any of his business what I was doing.” The ex-couple's dynamics shifted after their son Garrison's tragic passing, which was ruled out as an apparent suicide from a gunshot wound. The Brown family patriarch expressed his regret over not knowing anything about his ex-wife's future ventures. "I don’t know how to explain this. It was never intended for me to know that Janelle was moving,” he said. Janelle concluded by saying that they both are grieving in their own way but do not interact much.