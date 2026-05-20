'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Does Homelander die? Finale delivers brutal showdown

'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8, titled 'Blood and Bone,' featured an epic faceoff as the show came to an end

Contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8: 'Blood and Bone'

'The Boys' Season 5 could not have had a more fitting end. Bloody, emotional, amusing, part predictable, and part disappointing, the finale, titled 'Blood and Bone,' has it all. Running just over an hour, the final sequence ends with 'Piano Man,' as the remaining heroes go their own ways. There was only one way Eric Kripke's series could end, and it didn't disappoint. At its core, Billy Joel's 1973 classic is about escaping life as we know it for a second, and in the context of the show, it serves as a kind of therapy for Hughie (Jack Quaid). In many ways, it all began with him becoming one of the first victims of supe crime, and now it ends with him smiling as the lyrics fade out while he survives a supe apocalypse. With the series now officially over, we take a look at who dies, who lives, and what happens in the aftermath of the epic faceoff between good and evil.

Homelander's death

Still of Homelander from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime Video)

It took five seasons and 40 episodes, but Antony Starr's iconic villain finally dies. Depowered by Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara's) blast, Homelander is finally killed by Butcher (Karl Urban) midway into the finale. The final standoff sees him take on Kimiko and Butcher, with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) swooping in with a timely assist. A final touching message from Frenchie (Tomer Capone) as Kimiko summons the nuclear blast from her chest sees both Homelander and Butcher lose their powers. As a begging and wailing Homelander tries to stay alive, Butcher kills the supe with a savage blow.

Butcher dies

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in a still from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime Video)

There was always a dark side to Butcher, and it's revealed in all its glory in the finale. After killing Homelander, the group celebrates. Sharing bad news is Ryan, who chooses a life of solitude over starting afresh with Butcher. This is followed by Terror the dog's death, driving Butcher to the edge. He plans to unleash the supe-killing virus across the world when Hughie steps in to stop him from doing so. Another fisticuff ensues, and Butcher is shot by his own friend before he pulls the trigger on the virus. He succumbs to his wounds after a tearful exchange with Hughie about staying the same despite the obstacles over the years.

Kimiko and MM take their own paths

A still of Billy Butcher and MM from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Source: Amazon Studios)

Kimiko parts ways with The Boys after their candid yet amusing talk about Butcher. She fulfills Frenchie's wish by heading to France with a pet dog and enjoys a French pastry in a cafe. As for MM (Laz Alonso), he remarries Monique. Ryan and Jasmine are present at the wedding and are now officially siblings, marking a sendoff for the two major characters.

A pregnant Annie and a happy Hughie

Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid as Annie and Hughie in 'The Boys' (Image Source: Amazon Studios)

The final moments see Hughie walking through the city when he gets a call from Bob Singer, now the President. The latter offers him a job at the White House, and Hughie respectfully declines. He is seen walking into a store called Campbell Audio and Visual, where a pregnant Annie (Erin Moriarty) is seen behind the counter. The baby's name is Robin, and their daily routine includes keeping an eye out for bad guys and putting them behind bars.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in a still from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Amazon Studios)

Other characters who died in the finale

The Deep also met his end in the finale episode. He was killed by his own aquatic friends after Annie blasted him into the ocean. Elsewhere, Oh Father also died after his sonic boom voice imploded in his own mouth

The unknown fates

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) was last seen back in cryosleep. However, he was not featured in the finale, and his status remains unknown. Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) holds on to her alter-ego, Bashley, and is impeached after the final battle between Homelander and Butcher. Her whereabouts since are unknown. Additionally, there is also no word on whether Ryan has maintained his powers. These are lingering questions that only Kripke can answer.