Does Peter Parker die in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’? Ending teases unlikely 'Avengers: Doomsday' team-up

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ends with Peter Parker facing his biggest challenge yet and teases major MCU developments ahead.

This story contains spoilers from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' delivers one of the most emotional endings in Tom Holland's Spider-Man journey, leaving fans wondering whether Peter Parker survives his final battle. The climax puts Spider-Man on the brink of death while introducing Jean Grey to the MCU and teasing Peter Parker's cosmic future. Peter does not die in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' Instead, he survives only because Jean Grey steps in at the last possible moment.

Peter Parker comes incredibly close to dying after taking a bullet meant for Jean Grey. The final act reveals that the Department of Damage Control has manipulated Spider-Man into believing Jean Grey is the villain. Peter eventually discovers that she has actually been imprisoned and subjected to psychic experiments after searching for her missing sister, Sara. Those same experiments are revealed to have caused Sara's death. Consumed by grief, Jean loses control of her immense psychic powers and freezes thousands of people across New York. Spider-Man fights through the chaos, including members of The Hand, before finally reaching her.

Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' — Marvel Studios

Instead of attacking Jean, Peter chooses compassion. Jean shares one of his most treasured memories of Aunt May, reminding her that grief does not have to define a person's future. His words begin breaking through her anger and stop her from giving in completely to vengeance. Peter's decision to reach Jean emotionally ultimately saves his own life. Just as Jean starts regaining her control, The Punisher shoots at her from atop an adjacent rooftop with a shot aimed directly at her. Spider-Man’s spider-sense alerts him just in time, and he instinctively jumps in front of the bullet.

Peter is left badly injured because of the sacrifice that he made. Seeing how Peter sacrificed himself for someone that everyone else thought was a danger to everyone makes all the difference to Jean. Seconds earlier, Peter had reminded Jean of what Aunt May would have said about using one's power to do good rather than seeking revenge. This realization makes all the difference to Jean, who uses her psychic abilities to keep Peter alive long enough for him to receive medical treatment.

Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' — Marvel Studios

Although Aunt May never comes face-to-face with Jean Grey, Peter's story about Aunt May helps Jean understand that it is possible to overcome pain without hating those responsible for it. Throughout the film, Jean is guided by the death of her sister and the abuse caused by Damage Control. By sharing Aunt May's views on responsibility and compassion, Peter gives Jean a motive not to seek revenge anymore but to do something more heroic.

The aforementioned event transforms Jean from someone consumed by grief into someone willing to embrace heroism and save the only person who believed in her. Once he recovers, Peter understands that he is no longer alone. After recovering in the hospital, Peter eventually reunites with Ned, who instinctively completes their famous handshake and regains the memories lost at the end of 'No Way Home.'

Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' — Marvel Studios

By the end of the movie, Peter has earned both Jean Grey's trust and the Punisher's respect. Although Frank Castle spends much of the finale trying to stop Jean, he ultimately helps get Peter to the hospital after Spider-Man sacrifices himself to save her. With Jean Grey introduced to the MCU and Punisher helping save Peter's life, the film leaves both characters' futures open for potential MCU appearances.

The film's post-credit scene expands the mystery beyond New York. Ned's Spider-Man tracker suddenly detects Peter leaving the city before the signal glitches and eventually settles somewhere in outer space. Marvel never explains the destination, but the sequence strongly suggests Spider-Man's next adventure will take him far beyond Earth.

Sadie Sink in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' — Marvel Studios

The tease appears to point directly toward 'Avengers: Doomsday' or even 'Avengers: Secret Wars'. Whether the destination is Battleworld or another distant location remains unknown, but the ending makes it clear that Peter's story is no longer limited to street-level crime. Jean Grey's entrance is equally important for what it means for the MCU moving forward. As the first member of the X-Men family to appear in Earth-616, she symbolizes the start of Marvel's mutant age.

Far from bringing Peter's journey to an end, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' marks the end of one phase and the start of something far greater.