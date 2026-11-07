Stephen King’s ‘1408’ sequel gets major casting update with Natalia Dyer and Elijah Wood

The sequel arrives 19 years after the haunted hotel room film grossed $132 million worldwide

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’) will headline the sequel to the 2007 Stephen King adaptation ‘1408,’ while Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins in ‘The Lord Of The Rings’) will also have a supporting role, according to Variety. Talks are currently being held between John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson to return as Mike Enslin (author) and Gerald Olin (manager of the Dolphin Hotel). However, both actors are expected to play minor roles in the sequel, according to a source close to the project. Mikael Håfström (director of the original) is returning to direct the sequel alongside Mark Verheiden, who co-wrote the script. Details on the character and storyline are currently being kept under wraps.

A still from ‘Stranger Things’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Bluestone Entertainment and FilmNation Entertainment are sharing the funding. FilmNation will hold the international distribution rights and will share the domestic rights with WME Independent. They will also present the project to potential buyers at American Film Market next week. The film will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Richard Saperstein of Bluestone, Spyglass Media Group, and Frank Mayor. Casting for the film will be handled by John Papsidera. The film is expected to begin filming in 2027’s first quarter. The sequel will provide John Cusack with a sequel he has previously mentioned. In an interview during a screening of ‘Say Anything’ last year, Cusack told People he never felt the desire to make any sequels and had never been asked to make one. However, he did add that he would make ‘1408’ as it’s the only one he’d ever consider because “most movies suck.”

A still from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (Image Source: JioHotstar)

Meanwhile, Natalia Dyer portrayed Nancy throughout all 5 seasons of ‘Stranger Things’ and starred in Karen Maine’s comedy ‘Yes, God, Yes’ about a student in Catholic School. On the other hand, Elijah Wood has become well known for his roles in horror. He has featured in ‘The Toxic Avenger,’ ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,’ and ‘The Monkey,’ written by Osgood Perkins. Notably, ‘The Monkey’ also adapts a Stephen King’s short story. Wood, who played Frodo in Peter Jackson’s trilogy, will return to Middle-earth in ‘The Hunt for Gollum.’

In the film ‘1408,’ Enslin discredits paranormal theories in his books and decides to stay in the infamous Room 1408 at the Dolphin Hotel in New York. Olin (the manager of the hotel) tries to prevent him from staying in the room by telling him about the history. The script was written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, alongside Matt Greenberg. Mary McCormack and Tony Shalhoub also featured in the film. It made $132 million worldwide with a $25 million budget. Cusack and Jackson reunited 9 years later in ‘Cell’ (2016), another adaptation of Stephen King. Håfström has since gone on to direct ‘The Rite’ and ‘Escape Plan.’