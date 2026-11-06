Melania Trump’s story gets release date as First Lady headlines two-part Amazon docuseries

Amazon's two-part docuseries follows Melania Trump's preparations for her return to the White House and the moments after the inauguration.

Melania Trump is returning to the screen with a closer look at her transition into the role of First Lady. Amazon Prime Video has set a November 20 premiere for 'Melania,' a two-part docuseries featuring content never before shared with the public.

The series follows Melania's preparations to become First Lady and the moments immediately after the inauguration. The docuseries follows the theatrical release of 'Melania' on January 30 and its streaming debut on March 9.

First Lady Melania Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Washington. (Image Source: Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo)

The two episodes cover different stages of the First Lady's transition. The opening chapter, titled 'Family & Trust,' follows Melania as she prepares to become First Lady. The second installment, 'Pride & Honor,' takes place moments after the inauguration. Amazon has also promised content that has never been shared with the public before.

The upcoming series follows a feature documentary that attracted considerable attention at the box office. 'Melania' earned approximately $16.6 million worldwide, outperforming expectations for a documentary but failing to recoup its reported investment theatrically. Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the film's rights and spent another $35 million on marketing, making its theatrical performance a challenging financial proposition.

First Lady Melania Trump speaks during an event about women's health, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, in Washington. (Image Source: Mark Schiefelbein | AP Photo)

Directed by Brett Ratner, the film was executive produced by Melania Trump and Marc Beckman. Ratner also produced alongside Fernando Sulichin, with Muse Films, New Element Media, and RatPac Entertainment attached to the project. The film received a sharply divided critical response.