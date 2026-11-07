‘Nobody Wants This’ receives a major update days after its Season 3 release

‘Nobody Wants This’ will further delve deeper into the relationship between Noah and Joanne

'Nobody Wants This' is in no mood to slow down. Just two weeks after the release of its swoony third installment, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth season. Showrunners Erin Foster, Jenni Konner, and Bruce Eric Kaplan were elated by the news. “We are so happy and thrilled to do another season of our favorite show on television, which coincidentally is the one we run,” the trio shared. The romantic comedy will continue to film in Los Angeles.

A still of Noah and Joanne from 'Nobody Wants This' (Image Source: Instagram | @nobodywantsthisofficial)

Netflix is also happy to extend this association. “Great love stories never go out of style, and ‘Nobody Wants This’ has become a true cultural phenomenon,” says Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s US vice president of comedy series. “This incredible creative team has built a show that grows with its audience, and our members around the world have embraced it season after season. We cannot be more excited for Season 4.”

A still of Noah and Joanne from 'Nobody Wants This' (Image Source: Netflix | KATRINA MARCINOWSKI)

Season 3 ended with Joanne (Kristen Bell) converting to Judaism and secretly marrying her soulmate Noah (Adam Brody). The team teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season. “They’re married in the eyes of God, but not in the eyes of anyone else yet,” co-showrunner and executive producer Jenni Konner shared. “There are a lot of people who are going to find out that Noah and Joanne are married when we come back,” she continued.

A still of Morgan and Sasha from 'Nobody Wants This' (Image Source: Netflix | EMILY V. ARAGONES)

According to Foster, the fan-favorite couple may have found their happily-ever-after, but there is still a lot left to explore. “The show isn’t over when Joanne becomes Jewish. There are two people from different worlds, coming together and making it work,” Foster explained. “They are figuring out how to make a life together because they approach things differently. There’s still a learning curve.” Fans are also keen to see how things develop between Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Sasha (Timothy Simons), after season three forced them to confront their feelings. Esther (Jackie Tohn), Sasha’s ex-wife, now knows about this burgeoning relationship, making things much more complicated. Like fans, Lupe is also interested in seeing how the complicated dynamic plays out. All episodes of ‘Nobody Wants This’ are streaming on Netflix.