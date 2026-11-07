‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas spinoff undergoes a major delay and location change

Shondaland takes ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spin-off outside California

'Grey's Anatomy' Texas spin-off has faced a series of setbacks. The spin-off, previously set to air in midseason 2027, will now arrive in the 2027-28 fall season. According to Deadline, the delay is because the show was denied California tax credits. As a result, it will also change filming locations. Unlike its flagship show, which films in Los Angeles, the new spin-off will film in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Betsy Beers, the project's executive producer, talked about the ordeal at an Assembly Committee hearing in North Hollywood.

A still of Meredith Grey from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: ABC)

The hearing focused on the limitations and unpredictability of California's film and television tax credit system. She began her speech by highlighting the decades-long relationship between the state and Shondaland's shows. The relationship started with 'Grey's Anatomy' in 2004, and continued with shows like 'The Catch,' 'For the People,' and 'Station 19.'

A still of Andy from 'Station 19' (Image Source: Disney)

The team hoped to build on the relationship with the new spin-off. "So recently, when our great partners at ABC applied for the new tax credits this past summer for our new Grey’s Anatomy spinoff set in West Texas, we assumed there was a long history of loyalty to the state, fighting to stay here when there were no credits to be had, and the fact the odds were — as they had been with every single show that Shonda has created or co-created — there would be at least six seasons for a wonderful crew and staff to keep working and to sleep in their beds at night," Beers said. "How wrong we were! We were denied credit due to the fact we were not providing enough jobs for the state to consider us an asset. None of our past history or track record were taken into consideration," she added.

A still from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @greysabc)

Despite the disheartening decision, the network agreed to apply again in the fall at great personal cost. According to Beers, the network and the show lost below-the-line talent, had to postpone prep, and made several adjustments because of the delay. However, the authorities did not recognize their sacrifice, telling them that a new show couldn't reapply for credits. Ultimately, they decided to shift locations. "We lost personnel, we lost a lot of time, and we lost money trying to find a way to stay where we have always been. Now we are filming in Albuquerque, where they have been wonderful to work with, but we want to be here," she said.

A still of Bailey from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @greysabc)

Though these changes were unfortunate, the show remains a priority for the network. ABC greenlit the spin-off in May, but details remain sparse. In an interview with THR, 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner Meg Marinis confirmed it was set in West Texas. Marinis will also serve as the spin-off's showrunner. "We're digging into the actual communities and true stories of what happens out in rural West Texas," she shared. "There's so much going on there that I haven't seen on TV. I'm thrilled to be able to dive into that world. It's so different from 'Grey's'".