Does Mickey die? ‘Sheriff Country’ and ‘Fire Country’s high-stakes crossover episode explained

'Sheriff Country' and 'Fire Country' crossover forces Mickey and Manny to work together

The first 'Fire Country' and 'Sheriff Country' crossover of the season has finally arrived. 'No Way In' ('Sheriff Country' Season 2 Episode 5) and 'No Way Out' ('Fire Country' Season 5 Episode 5) combined into two thrilling hours. The crossover left fans on the edge of their seats by putting several fan favorites in danger. In the episode 'No Way In', it features a bachelor/bachelorette auction featuring first responders. Manny (Kevin Alejandro) refused to go on stage, claiming he was in a relationship. After some urging, the fire captain revealed that he once had an auction date from hell years ago with Mickey (Morena Baccarin), which was set up by Sharon. He felt Mickey judged him for being an ex-con.

A still of Mickey and Skye from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)

Since the date, Mickey and Manny have been at a crossroads. But this episode forces them to work together when a fire spreads from Cribb Valley to neighboring counties. The county-wide emergency forced the Sheriff and Fire departments to collaborate. Things turn messier when Paige Dalton, Kendra Worley, and Crystal Wallace escape from a correctional van, alongside one of the guards. Crystal was especially dangerous, not only because of her violent nature but also due to her vendetta against Mickey.

A still of Mickey and Manny from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)

The fire forces the convicts to take shelter at Meat Up, where they come across Skye (Amanda Arcuri), Eve (Jules Latimer), and Tex (Elias Kacavas). The convicts decide to take these three as hostages and escape to Deadwater. Mickey was terrified for Skye. After Crystal uncovered their relationship, she decided to risk it all. Mickey offers herself as a hostage. Manny was allowed to accompany her because he could operate the engine needed to traverse Deadwater.

A still of Manny from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Justine Yeung)

In 'No Way Out,' Bode (Max Thieriot), Boone (Matt Lauria), Jake (Jordan Calloway), Eve, and Hank (Ian Quinlan) tried their best to rescue the duo. Manny leaked the address to his friends, where the inmates planned to meet a dealer. The forces intercepted them. Paige and Kendra turned on Crystal and escaped with just Mickey. Manny didn't give up. He went back for Mickey and rescued her. The inmates were behind bars, and peace was restored. However, Mickey also wanted to restore her relationship with Manny.

A still from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Justine Yeung)

Mickey went to the auction and got herself a date with Manny. She told the Captain that the date didn't go well all those years ago because she was jealous. The Sheriff revealed that she felt she failed as a parent when Manny was listing his daughter's achievements, while she was looking into rehabs for Skye. Manny tried to apologize, but Mickey stopped him by saying he shouldn't feel bad about being a proud parent.

The duo certainly caught the couple's eye. Bccarin was also intrigued. "This misunderstanding they had where he thought she was judging him and she just felt really guilty because her kid was heading to rehab while his kid was doing so well, it was just one of those moments in life, bad timing. So who knows what could happen?" the actress shared with TV Insider. To find out what happens next in Mickey and Manny's life, tune in every Friday only on CBS.