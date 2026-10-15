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‘Frisco King’ sets release date as Samuel L. Jackson takes his ‘Tulsa King’ hustle to Texas

Samuel L. Jackson and Sylvester Stallone reunite in the first teaser for Paramount+’s 'Frisco King.'
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in 'Frisco King' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in 'Frisco King' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

Samuel L. Jackson’s Russell Lee Washington Jr. was sent to kill Dwight Manfredi, but their prison friendship got in the way. Now the gangster is looking to build his own operation. The first teaser for 'Frisco King' brings him to Texas, with Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight back in the picture. Paramount+ has also confirmed when the 'Tulsa King' spinoff will arrive.

'Frisco King' premieres December 18 on Paramount+ with two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday. The first season consists of eight episodes. Taylor Sheridan wrote all eight scripts and serves as an executive producer. The announcement arrived alongside the first teaser on October 15.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Lee Washington walks through a crowded street in 'Frisco King' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Viewers first met Lee in 'Tulsa King' Season 3, when the New Orleans hitman traveled to Oklahoma on an assignment to kill Dwight. Instead, he helped his former prison friend deal with a liquor magnate. By the end of that visit, Dwight’s operation had given Lee something to think about. He told Dwight, “Seeing what you’ve done here makes me want to go back to New Orleans and maybe start something new.”

That plan has since taken the character elsewhere. Paramount+ ordered the project in July 2025. Originally titled 'NOLA King,' the series was announced as 'Frisco King' in February, moving its setting from New Orleans to Texas. The teaser shows Lee discussing his venture with Dwight before offering a glimpse of the violence ahead. “And what I do may be considered outside the law,” Lee says. Later, he asks, “You want a gangster?”

Samuel L. Jackson (L) and Sylvester Stallone reunite as Lee Washington and Dwight Manfredi (Image Source: Paramount+)

Paramount+ describes the series in its official logline: “‘Frisco King’ follows seasoned New Orleans gangster Lee Washington as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler’s playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived.”

Alongside Jackson, the series stars Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann. Germann’s credits include 'Gen V,' while Caster previously appeared in 'Yellowstone.' Stallone makes a special appearance as Dwight and also executive produces the spinoff. Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios produce the series. Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman each directed four episodes, with Voros directing the pilot.

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