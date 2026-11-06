Where was ‘North of North’ filmed? Inside Netflix comedy’s brutal Arctic locations

Netflix's 'North of North' brings the fictional town of Ice Cove to life using real Arctic landscapes, neighbourhoods, and historic landmarks.

Netflix's 'North of North' brings the fictional Arctic town of Ice Cove to life through real locations in Nunavut, Canada. The comedy was filmed on location in Iqaluit, with additional filming across Nunavut's Qikiqtaaluk Region. According to Netflix, the production covered 20 filming locations across Nunavut and Toronto, making it the first production of its scale to film in the Arctic territory. Here are the real places that helped create the world of Ice Cove.

Tundra Valley, Iqaluit

Siaja and Ting's family home is a real residence in Iqaluit's Tundra Valley neighborhood. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the house appears throughout the series as the setting for their complicated marriage and family life. It also offers a view of Frobisher Bay, adding to the show's Arctic backdrop.

Discovery Hotel, Iqaluit

The Discovery Hotel appears as itself when Alistair and Kuuk stay there during their visit to Ice Cove. Its exterior also doubles as the entrance to Saturdays Bar and Grill, where Siaja shares her feelings with Kuuk. However, the bar's interior was filmed at Pat's Lounge inside Iqaluit's Royal Canadian Legion.

A still from 'North of North' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Nanook School, Iqaluit

Nanook School, also known as Nanook Elementary School, features in the third episode. It appears that when Bun gets into trouble in class, her teacher contacts Neevee. The real school is among the educational institutions serving children in Iqaluit.

Apex Beach, Iqaluit

Apex Beach provides the backdrop for several outdoor sequences. It appears in the premiere and returns during the baseball game between Ice Cove and a rival community. The beach also features in the finale's bonfire sequence. Its historic Hudson's Bay trading post and distinctive red boat make it one of the show's recognizable locations.

A still of Anna Lambe as Siaja from 'North of North' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Unikkaarvik Visitor Center, Iqaluit

The Unikkaarvik Visitor Center doubles as Ice Cove's community center, where Siaja begins a new chapter in her professional life. The building serves as the exterior of Ice Cove's community center, while interior sets were constructed at the Iqaluit Curling Club. In reality, the center also houses Iqaluit's public library and provides information to visitors.

Pangnirtung, Nunavut

The production also filmed across the Qikiqtaaluk Region, which encompasses Baffin Island and surrounding islands. Located around 295 kilometers northeast of Iqaluit, the community's dramatic scenery showcases the broader beauty of Baffin Island.

A still from 'North of North' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

By combining Iqaluit's Arctic landscapes with locations across Nunavut and Toronto, ‘North of North’ gives its fictional community a strong sense of place. The real-life settings do more than provide a scenic backdrop; they bring the show's characters, local culture, and everyday stories closer to the world they represent.