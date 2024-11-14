Move over Morgan Freeman, the new 'Cross' is the best adaptation of James Patterson's novels by far

Aldis Hodge plays Alex Cross in Prime Video's latest crime series titled 'Cross'

James Patterson's bestselling book series 'Alex Cross' has been adapted many a times, but none of the screen adaptions captured the true essence of the protagonist like Prime Video's latest series has managed to do. For the unaware, the fictional character of Alex Cross previously came to life in movies such as 'Kiss the Girls' (1997), 'Along Came a Spider' (2001), and 'Alex Cross' (2012).

Premiered on Prime Video, 'Cross' takes inspiration from Patterson's books to deliver a fresh story. Aldis Hodge, known for TNT's 'Leverage' and the brilliant 'City on a Hill', steps into the role of Alex Cross, and oh boy, he absolutely owns the role.

Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross is relatable and heartwarming

A still from 'Cross' (Prime Video/@kerianderson)

Prime Video's 'Cross' isn't a strict page-to-screen adaptation. It takes liberty in making changes to character arcs and plotlines. The series adds emotional depth to Alex's character. He is grieving the death of his wife, Maria. His vulnerability comes to light with scenes that shows him as a doting father of two children. These family moments bring warmth to the show that's often missing from detective dramas.

The series allows to develop both Cross and the world around him. Hodge brilliantly captures the layers of this character, pulling viewers in with every scene. With the book series being adapted multiple times, the comparison is inevitable. Morgan Freeman was iconic in 'Kiss the Girls' and 'Along Came a Spider', and so was Tyler Perry in 'Alex Cross'. But comparing the movies to 'Cross' doesn’t quite do justice to what Hodge achieves. He brings a depth and humanity to the character that feels unique, balancing the detective’s sharp edge with a subtle vulnerability.

'Cross' doesn't neglect the supporting cast members

Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson in 'Cross' (Prime Video/@kerianderson)

Our one complaint from previous releases is how they sidelined the character of Detective John Sampson, Cross's colleague and close friend. Prime Video series redeems this mistake, by allowing Isaiah Mustafa to have his moments as Sampson. Their friendship feels real amid the tension and complexity that comes with their job.

Even the female leads are allowed to shine in their respective roles. Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro brings more to the table than just a love interest. Alona Tal as Kayla Craig is also integral to the show as any detective on Cross’s team.

If you are a fan of Patterson's novels, you must not miss out on this latest adaptation as it offers a fully-realized world of characters, tension, and heart, brought to life by a fantastic cast and sharp writing.

'Cross' is now available to stream on Prime Video