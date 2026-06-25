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Daisy Edgar Jones’ adaptation of Jane Austen classic ‘Sense and Sensibility’ sets release date in first trailer

The upcoming movie is directed by British Independent Film Award winner and 'Blue Jean' director Georgia Oakley.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 15 MINUTES AGO
A still of Daisey Edgar-Jones from 'Sense and Sensibility' (Cover Image Source: Focus Features)
A still of Daisey Edgar-Jones from 'Sense and Sensibility' (Cover Image Source: Focus Features)

Daisy Edgar-Jones is all set to step into Jane Austen's universe, as revealed by the recently released trailer of 'Sense and Sensibility.' The upcoming Austen adaptation comes from Focus Features, with the 'Twisters' star portraying the character of Elinor Dashwood. According to the plot of the famous novel, Elinor is one of three sisters who are compelled to leave behind their sprawling family estate and relocate to a humble country cottage with their widowed mother. While living in the countryside, they experience love and its ensuing heartbreak for the first time.

The first trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of 'Sense and Sensibility' suggests that director Georgia Oakley has delivered a faithful take on the source material. Several sweeping shots establish the scale and grandeur of the backdrop in the trailer. At the same time, there are abundant longing glances that capture the romantic tension associated with Austen's work. Apart from Edgar-Jones in the lead, the upcoming feature film also includes Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings, and George MacKay as Edward Ferrars. 

A still from 'Sense and Sensibility' (Image Source: Focus Features)
A still from 'Sense and Sensibility' (Image Source: Focus Features)

Oakley is known for her debut film 'Blue Jean', which earned her BAFTA Film Award and British Independent Film Award nominations. Working Title Films is producing 'Sense and Sensibility' and is certainly no stranger to bringing Austen's world to the big screen, since they had also produced the 2005 Austen adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice' starring Keira Knightley, as well as the 2020 film 'Emma' featuring Anya Taylor-Joy in the leading role. Apart from period adaptations, the banner is also known for other blockbuster romantic comedies such as 'Bridget Jones' Diary' and 'Love Actually'.

A still from 'Sense and Sensibility' (Image Source: Focus Features)
A still from 'Sense and Sensibility' (Image Source: Focus Features)

This isn't the first time 'Sense and Sensibility' has made its mark on the big screen, as the source novel was previously adapted into Ang Lee's 1995 film starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet. Thompson won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film. Speaking in a recent interview with Vogue, Oakley opened up about what drew her to the source material, "Looking back, I think it must be something to do with the fact that the Dashwoods sit close to the center of society, but at the same time, they get pushed close to the edge. That’s definitely something, as a filmmaker, that I’m drawn to over and over." She continued, "I see it as something really brave that she was doing. Everybody else that was writing at that time was pretty much writing about things that happened 500 years ago, so that they could smuggle in these kind of messages." 'Sense and Sensibility' will be released in US theatres on October 16. 

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