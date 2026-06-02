‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ finally finds its director as Netflix adaptation gains momentum

The story centers on a young journalist who receives what many would consider the opportunity of a lifetime

Anna Kendrick is heading back behind the camera, and this time she’s taking on one of the most talked-about book adaptations currently in development. After earning praise for her feature directorial debut ‘Woman of the Hour’, Kendrick has lined up another project with Netflix. According to Deadline, the actress and filmmaker is set to direct the streamer’s adaptation of ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’, the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The announcement marks a notable next step in Kendrick’s career as a director. While audiences know her for her roles in films such as ‘Pitch Perfect’, ‘Up in the Air’, and ‘A Simple Favor’, her work behind the camera has attracted attention as well.

‘Woman of the Hour’, released by Netflix, introduced viewers to Kendrick’s filmmaking style and proved that she was interested in much more than acting in front of the camera. Now she has been handed the keys to a project that readers have been eagerly waiting to see on screen. The feature film is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s popular novel, which became a cultural phenomenon through word-of-mouth recommendations, book clubs, and social media discussions. Despite being published several years ago, the book continues to attract new readers and remains one of the most recognizable titles in contemporary fiction. The story centers on a young journalist who receives what many reporters would consider the opportunity of a lifetime.

Anna Kendrick attends the premiere of 'Woman of the Hour' (Image Source: Instagram | @annakendrick47)

She is invited to interview Evelyn Hugo, a legendary Hollywood figure who has spent decades guarding the details of her personal life. As the interview progresses, Evelyn begins sharing the story behind her rise to fame. She reflects on the relationships that shaped her journey, including the seven marriages that became a source of fascination throughout her career. What initially appears to be a glamorous look back at old Hollywood slowly reveals a much more complicated picture. By the time Evelyn finishes telling her story, the journalist learns that the interview carries personal implications she could never have anticipated. Readers have praised the story's twists and the way it peels back the shiny exterior of fame to expose the personal sacrifices hidden beneath. Netflix appears determined to assemble a strong creative team to bring the adaptation to life.

Deadline reports that producer Liza Chasin is attached through 3Dot Productions. Brad Mendelsohn is also producing through Circle Management + Productions, alongside David Hinojosa. Jenkins Reid will remain involved as an executive producer. The screenplay has already gone through multiple stages of development. Liz Tigelaar wrote the first draft, while Francesca Sloane is currently revising the script as the project nears production. Meanwhile, the numbers help explain why Netflix sees such potential in the project. On Goodreads, the novel holds a strong overall rating of 4.23 out of 5. It has also reached an enormous audience, with approximately 4.27 million users marking it as read on the platform. Since the film is currently in the early stages of development, fans will have to wait for additional details about the cast and release window.