Tony Hale opens up about his character's new adventure in 'Toy Story 5': 'Forky has apparently...'

The upcoming fifth installment of 'Toy Story 5' will feature a conflict between the toys and a new green digital gadget.

Pixar recently released the final trailer for 'Toy Story 5,' which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 19. While the fifth installment of the hugely popular movie franchise is just around the corner, the trailer suggests that this time the toys will face a rather unfamiliar challenge: a green gadget that threatens to upset the playtime status quo. At its core, 'Toy Story 5' explores the growing clash between traditional toys and modern technology. In any case, playtime is in danger as Rex says in the trailer, "Extinction, not again!" Tony Hale, who voices the handcrafted toy Forky, recently appeared on the June 1 episode of 'Good Morning America' to discuss the upcoming animated film and shared a few insights about his character.

When asked about the essence of the upcoming fifth installment, Hale opened, "It is toys meets tech, and it's like, you know, Pixar, they wouldn't do another 'Toy Story' without a good story. And I mean, look at our world, we can't escape it. Technology is everywhere, and I love that. I think it was Tom Hanks who recently said, how, you know, you can have technology, but nothing beats true connection." Hale was then asked about his character's arc in the movie, to which he quipped, "He's curious, he's got a lot of questions." Hale joked that Forky has apparently found a wife since the events of 'Toy Story 4,' "He was new to the world, like 'Toy Story 4,' and nobody really is married among these toys. He works really fast, man. He found his wife."

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Toy Story 5' (Image Source: Pixar)

Apart from Hale, Tom Hanks returns to voice the loyal cowboy Woody, Joan Cusack voices the cowgirl Jessie, and Tim Allen returns to voice Buzz Lightyear. Combat Carl will be voiced by Ernie Hudson, while Blake Clark returns as Stinky Dog. A new character by the name of Pizza with Sunglasses will be introduced and will be voiced as a cameo by six-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny. Interestingly, Pizza with Sunglasses is a member of a formidable community of forgotten and overlooked toys consigned to an abandoned backyard.

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Toy Story 5' (Image Source: Pixar)

Moreover, Emmy and Tony Award winner Alan Cumming voices Evil Bullseye, who happens to be Bullseye's playtime alter ego. The remaining members of the voice cast include Craig Robinson as the talking GPS hippo toy, Scarlett Spears as the eight-year-old Bonnie, Shelby Rabara as the camera toy Snappy, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, and Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase. John Ratzenberger voices Hamm, Jeff Bergman voices Mr. Potato Head, while Anna Vocino is Mrs. Potato Head, among others.