Netflix movies weekly rankings: Intense survival thriller dethrones Anna Kendrick's film from #1 spot

Here’s the list of the top 10 Netflix movies this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With a vast range of content, Netflix is undoubtedly positioning itself as the ultimate entertainment destination for its subscribers. The streaming giant's Top 10 movie list from October 28 to November 3 reinforces its status as a streaming powerhouse, with a mix of well-known classics and fascinating newcomers.

A beloved animated film gets the last spot on the list, while Martha Stewart's documentary makes its debut on the list to great acclaim. From action films to sentimental content, the top ten Netflix lists have you covered, allowing you to unwind and enjoy yourself from the comfort of your home.

10. Minions

Pierre Coffin in a still from 'Minions' (Universal Studios)

The highly popular animated flick 'Minions' has been dominating Netflix's top ten movies as evidenced by its tenth ranking on the chart. The narrative of 'Minions' is a prequel to 'Despicable Me' and focuses on the early lives of Kevin, Stuart, and Bob (Pierre Coffin).

In this film, they try to gain the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock) by going on a series of escapades in their search for a leader. The hilarity, slapstick comedy, and cute Minions have proven to be a brilliant recipe that connects with audiences of all ages.

9. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in a still from 'Bad Boys: Rise or Die' (Sony Entertainment Pictures)

The action-comedy movie 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' continues its roar as the movie holds the ninth position in Netflix's top 10. The film follows Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) as they embark on yet another thrilling adventure together.

This time, the two have to work with a new team of investigators to take down a violent drug group. The film's thrilling action scenes and humorous camaraderie, packed with nostalgia between the two main characters make it a fan favorite.

8. Harold and the Purple Crayon

Zooey Deschanel, Zachary Levi, Benjamin Bottani, and Lil Rel Howery in a still from 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' (Columbia Pictures)

The joyful and amusing 2024 feel-good film 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' is an outstanding film, landing on the seventh rank of Netflix's weekly top 10. Based on the popular children's book of the same name, the film follows Harold, an inventive young guy who possesses a magical purple crayon that can bring anything he draws to life.

In this version, Harold (Zachary Levi) is now an adult and embarks on a journey into the real world to find the creator of his universe, whom he regards as a father figure. Accompanied by companions, the man soon realizes that real life is full of problems, especially when his crayon's abilities slip into the wrong hands.

7. Kung Fu Panda 4

Jack Black lends his voice to Po in 'Kung Fu Panda' 4 (Universal Pictures)

Packed with loads of nostalgia and laughs, 'Kung Fu Panda' 4 secures seventh place on Netflix's weekly Top 10 movies. The film's premise revolves around Po (Jack Black), who is charged with training a new warrior after being appointed spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

However, his preparations are thwarted when a strong shape-shifting sorceress The Chameleon (Viola Davis), attacks the Staff of Wisdom, prompting Po to seek assistance. Po discovers that heroes may emerge from the most unexpected places when he teams up with Zhen (Awkwafina), a quick-witted corsac fox.

6. Sing

A still from 'Sing' (Netflix)

The sixth spot in Netflix's top 10 is secured by the animated musical comedy 'Sing.' The fun movie follows a koala called Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) who organizes a singing competition to salvage his faltering theater as part of the film's captivating narrative.

As the story develops a wide range of animal candidates are brought in, each with their own issues and recognized aspirations. As it spends its fifth week on Netflix's Top 10, it's clear that the film's catchy musical sequences and amusing scenarios are being loved by the fans.

5. Woman of the Hour

Anna Kendrick in a still from 'Woman of the Hour'(Netflix)

Anna Kendrick's directorial 'Woman of the Hour' lands at the fifth spot on Netflix's top ten list. Inspired by real events, the movie centers on Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), a notorious serial killer who participates in the 1970s game show 'The Dating Game' while on a killing spree.

The plotline centers on aspiring actress Sheryl Bradshaw (Anna Kendrick), who inadvertently chooses Alcala as her dating partner on the game show. The movie uses this development to explore social hazards and how Alcala's attractive exterior concealed his homicidal intent, even though she never went on the actual date as she finds him unsettling.

4. Martha

Martha Stewart's dark past to take center stage in 'Martha'(Netflix)

Martha Stewart is a household name in the entertainment world, so it's no surprise that 'Martha', a documentary on her life secures fourth place on Netflix's top ten list. Directed by RJ Cutler, the documentary offers an inside look at Martha's amazing life, focusing on her transition from a homemaking specialist to a complicated commercial businesswoman.

Not only are her interesting anecdotes from the movie making news but so are her claims that she has not spoken to her ex-husband and her statements regarding the New York journalist who covered her trial.

3. The Secret Life of Pets

Louis CK, Eric Stonestreet, and Ellie Kemper in a still from 'The Secret Life of Pets' (@universalpictures)

The vibrant animated comedy film 'The Secret Life of Pets', has successfully secured third place on Netflix's top ten movies list. The film is precisely what the title implies it follows Max (Louis CK), a Jack Russell Terrier, and a recently discovered Duke (Eric Stonestreet), as they navigate the unforeseen trials of life in New York City.

As the duo's growing rivalry drives them out into the streets, they meet a variety of oddball people, including Snowball (Kevin Hart) the head of a gang of abandoned pets. As the story progresses, Max and Duke evade a number of deadly situations, eventually putting their differences aside.

2. Time Cut

‘Time Cut’ seems like a confused plot that is more interested in having fun with 2000s throwbacks and easy jokes (Netflix)

Thanks to the Halloween season, the horror-comedy flick 'Time Cut' has successfully secured the second slot in Netflix's top ten. What distinguishes the film is its unusual combination of time travel and slasher theme. The narrative follows Lucy Field (Madison Bailey) as she travels back in time to 2003 to protect her sister Summer Field (Antonia Gentry) from being murdered by the Sweetly Slasher, a masked killer.

As Lucy navigates the horrors of the past, she and Summer build a relationship, adding an emotional element to the standard horror cliches.​ Packed with early 2000s pop culture throwbacks and a compelling narrative, 'Time Cut' is a great watch and interestingly has enough meat to keep you entertained.

1. Don't Move

Kelsey Asbille in a still from 'Don't Move' (Netflix/@vladislavlepoev)

With its dark and thrilling survival narrative, 'Don't Move' surely deserves to be at the top of Netflix's top ten list. The one thing I appreciate most about this thriller is the intriguing narrative and powerful psychological aspects. The story follows Iris (Kelsey Asbille), a heartbroken mother plagued by the death of her child.

Iris's life changes dramatically when she meets Richard (Finn Wittrock) while considering suicide at a state park. What was intended to be a typical meeting turns into a gloomy one as it is discovered that Richard is a serial murderer who kidnaps Iris. After that, he injects her with a paralytic chemical, allowing her only 20 minutes to flee before the consequences are permanent. Despite her deteriorating paralysis, Iris strives to outmaneuver Richard with her wits and sheer determination to live.