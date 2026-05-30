Does ‘Backrooms’ have a post-credits scene? Here’s what to know about A24’s youngest director’s horror movie

As ‘The Backrooms’ arrives in theaters, viewers are eager to know whether the horror film has any extra surprises after the credits roll.

A24’s horror film ‘Backrooms’ has finally arrived in theaters. Directed by Kane Parsons, the young creator whose viral YouTube videos introduced millions of viewers to the eerie world of endless yellow hallways and unexplained spaces, the movie is released on May 29. Now that audiences are getting their first look at the feature-length adaptation, one question keeps popping up: Is there a post-credits scene worth sticking around for? The short answer is no. Unlike many modern franchise films that use the credits to tease future installments, ‘Backrooms’ wraps up its story before the credits begin. There is no extra footage hidden midway through the credits, and there is no final stinger waiting at the very end. Once the film reaches its conclusion, the experience is effectively over.

A still from 'Backrooms' featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor (Image Source: Instagram | @backroomsmovie)

That information may come as a surprise to moviegoers who have become accustomed to waiting through lengthy credit rolls, hoping to catch an extra scene. Over the last decade, post-credit sequences have become almost a tradition in blockbuster filmmaking. Superhero movies helped turn them into a cultural habit, and the trend eventually spread beyond comic-book adaptations. These days, audiences often expect some sort of bonus footage whenever a movie has sequel potential. Horror films, in particular, are no strangers to franchise-building. Because of that history, some viewers assumed ‘Backrooms’ might include a tease, hinting at where the story could go next. That is not the case here. Parsons and A24 chose not to leave audiences with a final surprise after the credits.

A still from 'Backrooms' featuring Renate Reinsve (Image Source: Instagram | @backroomsmovie)

Everything the filmmakers wanted to communicate is presented during the movie itself. Fans can head toward the theater exit once the credits start rolling without worrying about missing a crucial revelation or a setup for another chapter. Of course, the absence of a post-credits scene does not mean the door is closed on future films. If ‘Backrooms’ performs well at the box office and attracts a strong audience, there is still every possibility that the story could continue. Meanwhile, the film arrives at a time when ‘liminal horror’ is becoming increasingly popular. Rather than relying solely on traditional monsters or jump scares, this subgenre creates fear via familiar places that suddenly feel wrong. Projects such as ‘Exit 8’ have helped bring this style of horror into the spotlight.

A still from 'Backrooms' featuring Lukita Maxwell and Finn Bennett (Image Source: Instagram | @backroomsmovie)

The original concept became a viral sensation online, as it tapped into a strange kind of fear that many people found difficult to explain. A24 saw the potential and handed Parsons the opportunity to expand his vision into a full-length feature. The move is notable not only due to the popularity of the source material but also because of Parsons himself. The filmmaker is set to turn 21 in June, making him the youngest director ever to helm a feature film for the studio. The movie’s official premise is intentionally mysterious. The synopsis reads, “A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.” Whether ‘Backrooms’ ultimately launches a larger franchise remains to be seen. For now, however, viewers should not expect any hidden clues after the credits.