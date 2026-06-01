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James Gunn drops first-look of Nicolas Hoult from ‘Man of Tomorrow’ and teases Lex Luthor's next chapter

Taking to social media, Gunn gave fans a glimpse of Lex Luthor's state-of-the-art war-suit that he will wear in 'Superman' sequel 'Man of Tomorrow.'
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
James Gunn (Cover image credit: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer/ James Gunn | Instagram)
James Gunn (Cover image credit: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer/ James Gunn | Instagram)

Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is prepared for battle in 'Man of Tomorrow'. Director James Gunn dropped a first look at Superman's archnemesis in his iconic warsuit as production for the sequel is officially underway. Taking to social media, Gunn gave fans a glimpse of the state-of-the-art suit that lets him go toe-to-toe with Superman. In the comics, the warsuit is known for granting Lex enhanced strength, advanced weaponry, and powerful defensive capabilities. "Fit check. Live from the set of ‘Man of Tomorrow,'' Gunn captioned the post. 

The picture also suggests that Lex might have found a way to escape from prison, as it shows him on a desolate planet in outer space. In 'Superman', Lex is arrested at the end and imprisoned at Belle Reve Penitentiary. The metahumans he has imprisoned in his pocket universe are freed, and his role in orchestrating the Jarhanpur conflict is exposed. The ending positioned Lex as one of the franchise's key antagonists moving forward and potentially laid the groundwork for a revenge-driven storyline. The sequel sees Hoult’s villain and David Corenswet’s Clark Kent/Superman take on Brainiac (Lars Eidinger), another deadly villain in the comics. Superman and Lex are forced into teaming up to bring down the advanced cyborg. The film is slated to release July 9, 2027, and will be part of the DCU's 'Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.'

Nicholas Hoult in 'Superman' (Cover image credit: YouTube | DC Studios)
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in 'Superman' (Cover image credit: YouTube | DC Studios)

Returning stars for the sequel include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern member Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Milly Alcock, who had a brief appearance as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, will return in 'Man of Tomorrow' after her solo film 'Supergirl'. The sequel will also introduce Aaron Pierre as Green Lantern member John Stewart, who is debuting in HBO Max's 'Lanterns'. In related news, Gunn teased the sequel: The story in Man of Tomorrow, it is slightly tonally different from Superman… Superman’s more comic-booky in some ways than Man of Tomorrow, and it has to do with the dual characters of Lex and Superman at the center of Man of Tomorrow and other things," he said in a conversation with Cinemablend. "I think I'm just more interested in getting into the heart of Lex and seeing how he fits into all of this. I think it's about getting to know more about Lex as a human being. I think we saw a lot about the evil part of Lex."

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