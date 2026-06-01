'The End of Oak Street' finally drops trailer and Anne Hathaway's fight against dinosaurs is truly terrifying

Written by David Robert Mitchell, the J.J. Abrams-produced sci-fi survival flick dropped its latest trailer featuring Anne Hathaway and family.

Joining gripping survival thrillers like 'They Will Kill You,' 'Apex,' and 'Thrash,' is Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor's Dinosaur flick 'The End of Oak Street.' Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the J.J. Abrams-produced sci-fi survival flick dropped its latest trailer ahead of its August 14 release. The 'Jurassic Park' vibe in the film is unmistakable, though it adds a different setting. The two-minute-plus trailer follows a family that survives a mysterious cosmic event, only to face creatures from another era. The trailer wastes no time in introducing a threat in what appears to be a serene suburb. The threat, however, isn't supernatural. Instead, the danger comes from blood-curdling prehistoric creatures whose gnashing teeth terrify the entire community.

Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway in a still from 'The End of Oak Street' (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The focus is on the Platt family, as Denise (Hathaway) and Greg (McGregor) must stick together to protect their family. "We're gonna survive," Greg tells his children in the trailer, but that's easier said than done as their attempts to flee from the suburb are quickly thwarted by the creatures running amok. An overhead view shows a suburban street juxtaposed with a different setting reminiscent of prehistoric times. "I think our house, our neighborhood, our whole street has moved," Hathaway's character says, indicating the grim reality. What follows is the family's desperate attempts to survive. The official plot synopsis reads, "After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings."

Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway in a still from 'The End of Oak Street' (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Starring alongside Hathaway and McGregor are Maisy Stella as Audrey Platt, Christian Convery as Brian Platt, Jordan Alexa Davis, P. J. Byrne, and Chris Coy. Hannah Minghella, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper serve as the producers alongside Mitchell. This marks Hathaway's second major release after 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' and McGregor's first live project for the year. The production saw a string of changes in advance, while the movie was on the floor. Oscar Isaac was initially attached to play Greg before passing on the role, which ultimately went to McGregor. It was formerly titled 'Flowervale Street' before being renamed to 'The End of Oak Street'. Principal photography for the movie took place in London and Atlanta.