‘Woman of the Hour’ tweaks one major detail in the real-life story of Cheryl Bradshaw

‘Woman of the Hour’ takes inspiration from the true story of Rodney Alcala but also adds its own twists to make the plot more impactful

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised



Contains spoilers for ‘Woman of the Hour’



ISOLATED MOUNTAINS, WYOMING: ‘Woman of the Hour’ doesn’t just recount Rodney Alcala’s 1979 arrest; it also gives a glimpse into what happened to both him and Cheryl Bradshaw (played by Anna Kendrick) afterward. Directed by Anna Kendrick, this true-crime thriller takes a new approach by focusing on the women who crossed paths with Alcala, rather than making him the sole center of the story.

In the final moments, Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto) steps out of the bathroom, shocked to find Amy gone and realizing his time is up as police sirens blare in the background. He resists as the officers try to cuff him, holding on to the belief that his charm would once again save him. But this time, it doesn't. Whether it was Amy or the truck driver who called the cops, Alcala was finally arrested, and Amy could finally breathe.

‘Woman of the Hour’ Ending: What happened to Rodney Alcala after ‘The Dating Game’?

Rodney Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw on 'The Dating Game' (ABC)

Rodney Alcala was arrested on February 14, 1979, as per the textual epilogue in Woman of the Hour's ending. However, this did not stop him from goign on his crime sprees. Shortly after 15-year-old hitchhiker Monique Hoyt (portrayed as Amy in the film) filed a police report against him, Alcala’s mother paid his bail. Continuing his killing spree, on the same year, on June 13, Alcala sexually assaulted and killed Jill Marie Parenteau, a 21-year-old computer keypunch operator. Unfortunately for him, he cut himself while escpaing her apartment through a window, and the blood evidence finally nailed him as the killer.

Just a week later, 12-year-old Robin Christine Samsoe vanished while heading home from a dance lesson. Her friends later recounted how Alcala had approached them on the beach, asking if he could take their pictures. Twelve days after her disappearance, Samsoe's body was discovered in the Los Angeles foothills. In July 1979, Rodney Alcala was arrested once again and held without bail.

Although Alcala was sentenced to death twice in the years that followed, his case was filled by legal complications. Eventually, he was convicted of five counts of first-degree murder. In March 2010, he received his third death sentence. However, after being extradited to New York in June 2012, where the death penalty had been abolished in 2007, a judge sentenced him to an additional 25 years to life. Rodney Alcala died on July 24, 2021, at the age of 77, from unspecified natural causes in Corcoran, California, where he was imprisoned.

Does Amy escape from Rodney Alcala in ‘Woman of the Hour’?

A still from 'Woman of the Hour' (@netflix)

In Woman of the Hour's ending, Alcala persuades Amy to model for his photoshoot, and she reluctantly agrees to accompany him to the mountains. Once there, after asking her to pose, Alacala turns violent and sexually assaults her. When Amy regains consciousness, she finds him crying beside her. Understanding the gravity of the situation, Amy decides not to flee. Instead, she fakes compliance, telling him that she’d be too embarrassed for anyone to know what happened between them.

This causes Alcala to trust her, and he agrees to drive her back to his apartment. As they drive, Amy spots another man on the road but refrains from calling for help, knowing how dangerous Alcala is. She waits patiently for her moment, and when he stops at a gas station to use the restroom, Amy finally seizes the opportunity. As soon as he leaves the car, she runs out and alerts the police, ensuring her escape.

From the beginning of *Woman of the Hour*, it's quite clear that Cheryl Bradshaw never intended to go on a date with anyone. She only appeared on ‘The Dating Game’ because she was struggling to find other acting opportunities. During her date with Alcala in Woman of the Hour's ending, she says that she never dates, explaining that her agent encouraged her to join the show for the exposure it might bring. This sets off a change in Rodney's behavior, as he becomes increasingly agitated by Sheryl's rejection.

However, as he walks Cheryl back to her car, his demeanor grows increasingly unsettling. Cheryl starts to realize that the charming persona he had shown on the show was a facade. When he asks for her phone number, she gives him a fake one. Alcala quickly catches on and threatens her, but Cheryl's quick thinking and fear of drawing attention from nearby people give her the chance to escape.

Is Laura based on a real-life person in ‘Woman of the Hour’?

A recurring theme in *Woman of the Hour* is the dismissal of crimes against women, which allowed serial killers like Alcala to evade justice for so long. While Laura is a fictional character, her role underscores the reality that even if someone had recognized Rodney on *The Dating Game*, their concerns might still have been brushed aside or ignored.

Laura is the voice of reason and guilt in the film, having already experienced firsthand the devastating consequences of men like Alcala being allowed to roam free. Her story arc serves as a powerful reminder that even when dangers are recognized, societal norms and systemic failures often silence or dismiss those warnings.

Woman of the Hour's changes to the true story, explained

Anna Kendrick's 'Woman of the Hour' will recounts serial killer Rodney Alcala's infamous stint on 'The Dating Game' (Netflix, Orange County District Attorney's Office)

‘Woman of the Hour’ takes inspiration from the true story of Alcala but adds its own creative twists to make the plot more emotionally impactful. For instance, the film changes the names of several real people involved in Alcala’s crimes and ‘The Dating Game’ episode. It also reimagines some of his disturbing answers on the show, which were unsettling from the start. The meeting between Cheryl and Rodney after the show was also fictional.

Even Cheryl Bradshaw’s acting backstory is reworked in the film to fit its tone and themes. Characters like Laura, who don’t exist in real-life, are added to emphasize the film’s message about how women’s voices and concerns about violence are often ignored. Plus, in the actual 'The Dating Game' episode, Rodney was 'Bachelor Number 1', not #3 as the film suggests.

‘Woman of the Hour’ Ending: Where is Cheryl Bradshaw now?

Cheryl Bradshaw on the ‘Dating Game’ episode (ABC)

Cheryl and Alcala were scheduled to go on a tennis date the day after their ‘Dating Game’ episode, followed by a trip to Magic Mountain amusement park. However, unlike the fictional portrayal of Cheryl in the film, she never met Alcala again.

She reached out to contestant coordinator Ellen Metzger, saying, “I can’t go out with this guy, there are weird vibes coming off him. He’s very strange. I am not comfortable.” After that, Cheryl distanced herself from the public eye, and to this day, little is known about her current whereabouts.

‘Woman of the Hour’ is available to stream on Netflix now