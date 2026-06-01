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Is Tom Holland retiring as 'Spider-Man'? Actor drops candid take on his future after a decade in MCU

The 'Cherry' actor who played Peter Parker since 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' hinted at his character's future.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A screenshot of Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Entertainment)
A screenshot of Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Is it time for Miles Morales' Spider-Man to be introduced in the MCU? Looking at Tom Holland's latest take on his web-slinging future, there is every possible reason to believe a new Spidey will be swinging across New York City, and possibly alongside the other Marvel heavyweights. The 'Cherry' actor who played Peter Parker since 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' hinted at his character's future and that he was willing to pass on the franchise to a worthy successor.

A screenshot from Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Image credit: Marvel)
A screenshot from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Image credit: Marvel)

"For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter," Holland said to Empire in a recent interview. "Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what [Robert Downey Jr.] did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset." While this doesn't necessarily state that Holland is retiring as Spider-Man, it comes after his previous interviews in which he publicly stated his plans to quit acting when he starts a family. At the time of writing, Holland and Zendaya's rumored wedding continues to do the rounds amid what has been a busy year for the pair. While an official wedding has not been confirmed, rumor mills are churning about how the two have already tied the knot. 

Zendaya and Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures | Photo by Everett Collection)
Zendaya and Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures | Photo by Everett Collection)

As for the friendly neighborhood superhero, the character was officially introduced in 'Civil War' by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man. This was followed by his appearances in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' He also starred in three solo films — 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' Furthermore, Holland will be the first Spider-Man actor to appear in the fourth film, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' following previous iterations starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. 

Tom Holland in a screenshot of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @MarvelEntertainment)
Tom Holland in a screenshot of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @MarvelEntertainment)

Holland's 'Brand New Day' will be released July 31 and features an ensemble cast that includes Zendaya reprising her role as MJ. With the 29-year-old namedropping Morales' 'Spider-Man,' Holland's comments will likely reignite speculation about Miles Morales eventually making his live-action MCU debut. There are no official details about who may play Morales, but should Holland indeed pass the torch, it shouldn't be a surprise that a new web-slinger will be swinging his way to future films/series.

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