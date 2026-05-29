‘Scary Movie’ launches creepy website where you can make Ghostface do whatever you want in few easy steps

With the movie hitting theaters on June 5, Wayans Bros. Entertainment has launched an interesting but creepy marketing strategy

The Wayans brothers have found an interesting way to create buzz for their latest venture, 'Scary Movie 6,' ahead of its release on June 5. The parody film is the sixth installment in the franchise and is touted as the spiritual sequel to the first two films. While promoting the film on May 27, the Wayans brothers announced that they were launching an interactive website named 'Subservient Ghostface.' All fans have to do is log on to subservientghostface.com and type a prompt command to make the masked villain dance to your tunes, literally! The chilling serial killer from the 'Scream' franchise icon is completely under your control, for once, and you can make the serial killer dance, cry, or do anything else that your twisted mind can think of. You can have an amazing time with prompts like 'compare your knives', 'drop like a toy,' 'run for your life,' 'do the six seven meme,' chug a beer,' the list is endless! Anoth er thing that makes it amazing is that Ghostface is not the work of generative AI, but is an entirely human creation.

ghostface is taking orders, son! what won't he do? 🤔 try subservient ghostface: https://t.co/zcUrTY3W0g pic.twitter.com/fg5vg1vtYO — Scary Movie (@ScaryMovie) May 27, 2026

​After the announcement, horror fans flooded social media to share their reaction to the website. One X user wrote, "Proud of Scary Movie not using a.i for their new website and instead putting in the effort to record hours and hours worth of outcomes for whatever you could ask Ghostface to do." Another comment read, "Ghostface went from ‘what’s your favorite scary movie’ to ‘yes master’ in 2026. This website is too powerful." Others shared ideas on what they asked Ghostface to do. One user commented, "Scary Movie released a website where you tell Ghostface to do stuff. I told him to play Dead by Daylight." While another user made a different suggestion, "LMFAOOOOO ITS THIS WEBSITE FOR THE SCARY MOVIE i think if u input FNAF, ghostface does this dance"

A screenshot of Ghostface from the website (Image Source: X | @ScaryMovie)

The consensus over the website is mostly positive, as fans are having fun with it. One X user remarked, "this subservient ghostface website is actually so cool, miss when movie marketing did stuff like this and put actual effort into it. #scarymovie." The efforts seem to be working as one user said they are looking forward to see the movie. "ARE YOU DEADASSS??. osjsiasksksksks IM EVEN MOREE EXCITED FOR THE MOVIE NOW OMGGG."

Michael Tiddes takes the helm of 'Scary Movie 6' as director, while the film's screenplay is written by the Wayans brothers: Marlon, Shawn, Keenen Ivory, Craig, and Rick Alvarez. The upcoming film will reunite Marlon Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, and Shawn Wayans after 25 years, following 2001's 'Scary Movie 2.' Fans can't wait to see how the foursome manages to entertain audiences with new thrills and chills with their latest feature.