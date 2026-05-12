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'The Voice' Season 30 lands music royalty and Hollywood star as new coach and panel just got a huge upgrade

'The Voice' Season 29 recently concluded with Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend as the three coaches, with two new judges joining next.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A general view of the set is shown at a press junket for NBC's "The Voice" at Sony Studios on October 28, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A general view of the set is shown at a press junket for NBC's "The Voice" at Sony Studios on October 28, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

With the recent addition of Queen Latifah, the upcoming Season 30 of 'The Voice' on NBC just got bigger! The rap and hip-hop stalwart has joined the red chair panel as a Coach and will compete against the existing Coaches, including Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson. They will be joined by Riley Green, who is another newcomer to the singing competition show's upcoming landmark season. Although this marks Latifah's debut on the NBC show, she has previously served as a guest judge on other competitive reality shows, including 'America's Got Talent.'

NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on Au
NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on Au

Latifah is a phenomenal and prolific artist who has been pursuing a fruitful career spanning several decades. She first rose to prominence in the late '80s while in high school. According to Biography, Latifah found early success after forming the female rap trio 'Ladies Fresh.' This was followed by the release of her debut single titled 'Wrath of My Madness' in 1988, following it up with the release of her debut album, 'All Hail The Queen,' which prominently featured the single. It wasn't long before Latifah was recognized by the Grammys, receiving one nomination after another. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Queen Latifah accepts the Lifetime Achievement BET Award onstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Queen Latifah accepts the Lifetime Achievement BET Award onstage

Latifah was subsequently awarded the Best Rap Solo Performance Grammy in 1995 in recognition of her immensely popular track 'U.N.I.T.Y.' Over the years, the 56-year-old has bagged not only a Grammy but also an Emmy and a Golden Globe. That isn't all, since her resume also includes the 2002 musical film 'Chicago,' directed by Rob Marshall, for which she received an Oscar nomination. Furthermore, she is also widely known as a pioneer, paving the way for female artists, performers, and entertainers in the industry. Her other notable works include the daytime talk show 'The Queen Latifah Show', the Fox series 'Living Single', and the CBS action drama 'The Equalizer.'

Queen Latifah in a still from 'Equalizer' (Image Source: Instagram | @queenlatifah)
Queen Latifah in a still from 'Equalizer' (Image Source: Instagram | @queenlatifah)

The aspiring contestants on 'The Voice' season 30 will be presented with the rare opportunity to be coached by Latifah herself. Although she is primarily known as a rap and hip-hop artist, Latifah's oeuvre stretches far beyond those genres and draws inspiration from other musical streams, such as R&B and country. Therefore, it's no telling who might ultimately end up in her team. Back in 2020, speaking in an interview on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Latifah revealed that she's a big fan of Country music and also listed Charlie Daniels' 1979 hit 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' as one of her favorites. Elsewhere, season 29 of 'The Voice' concluded recently with Clarkson, Levine, and John Legend as the three coaches. 'The Voice' Season 30 is produced by MGM Television and is expected to arrive later this year in the fall. 

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