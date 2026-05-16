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Is ‘The Crash’ based on a true story? Netflix documentary revisits Ohio teen convicted of killing boyfriend

A deadly Ohio crash that killed two young men turned into a murder case that still divides opinions years after the shocking verdict.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Mackenzie Shirilla and boyfriend Dominic Russo from 'The Crash' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still of Mackenzie Shirilla and boyfriend Dominic Russo from 'The Crash' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

A new Netflix true-crime documentary is putting fresh attention on one of Ohio’s most talked-about murder cases. Titled ‘The Crash’, the 90-minute feature revisits the deadly 2022 car crash. It involved Mackenzie Shirilla, who was later convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan. The documentary premiered on Friday, taking viewers back to a summer night that shocked people across Northeast Ohio. The crash happened on July 31, 2022, in Strongsville. Shirilla, who was 17 at the time, had been driving Russo and Flanagan home after a party. Prosecutors later said she intentionally slammed her Toyota Camry into a commercial building on Alameda Drive at nearly 100 miles per hour, as per NBC News. Russo and Flanagan died at the scene, while Shirilla survived with severe injuries.

A screengrab of Mackenzie Shirilla taken from 'The Crash' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A screengrab of Mackenzie Shirilla taken from 'The Crash' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Authorities eventually argued the crash was not an accident, but a planned murder-s*icide attempt. Prosecutors claimed Shirilla feared Russo was about to end their relationship and chose violence instead. During court proceedings, investigators pointed to evidence pulled from the vehicle’s event data recorder. According to prosecutors, the accelerator was fully pressed seconds before impact, while the brakes were never used. Prosecutors argued it showed clear intent rather than a medical emergency or loss of control. The case also revealed a troubled relationship between Shirilla and Russo. In court, prosecutors described frequent arguments between the couple. One claim especially stood out during the trial. According to prosecutors, about two weeks before the incident, Shirilla threatened to crash a car during an argument with Russo while he was riding with her.

A screengrab of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan taken from 'The Crash' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still of (L) Dominic Russo and (R) Davion Flanagan from 'The Crash' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Court filings stated Russo became frightened enough to call his mother for help. A friend reportedly drove to pick him up while remaining on the phone with him during the argument. Prosecutors said the friend heard Shirilla say, “I will crash this car right now.” Still, the defense pushed back hard against the state’s version of events. Shirilla’s attorneys and family argued she had medical issues that may have caused her to lose consciousness behind the wheel. They claimed she suffered from a condition that, combined with dehydration, could have caused her to black out while driving. The judge overseeing the 2023 bench trial ultimately sided with prosecutors. On August 14, 2023, Shirilla was found guilty on multiple charges, including four counts of murder, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, drug possession, and possessing criminal tools.

Just one week later, she received a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Now 22 years old, Shirilla remains incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, located northwest of Columbus. According to court records, she will not become eligible for parole until October 29, 2037. Her legal team has continued trying to overturn the conviction. Attorneys filed an appeal in September 2023, but the Ohio Eighth District Court of Appeals upheld the verdict. Another post-conviction petition was filed in October 2024, though it was denied because the filing came after the legal deadline. In March, the appeals court again supported the earlier ruling. Then, in May 2025, the Supreme Court of Ohio declined to hear the appeal. Despite those setbacks, Shirilla’s parents continue standing by her side. They have repeatedly said they believe she is innocent and plan to keep fighting for her release.

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