MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Survivor 50' Episode 12 Recap: Major blindsides send two favorites home ahead of finale

The penultimate episode of 'Survivor 50' sent home two fan-favorite contestants whose game plans were the highlight of the season
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 36 MINUTES AGO
A look at Episode 12 of 'Survivor 50' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
A look at Episode 12 of 'Survivor 50' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

The penultimate episode of 'Survivor 50' was packed with tension and backstabbing as two more contestants left the island. Titled 'Inconceivable,' the episode dropped on May 13 on CBS. The show's latest chapter started with seven players: Cirie Fields, Rick Devens, Aubry Bracco, Jonathan Young, Rizo Velovic, Joe Hunter, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin. After two immunity challenges, Rick was voted out unanimously 6-0 in the first Tribal Council, and Cirie followed with a 4-2 vote against her.  The brutal double elimination gave fans their first look at this season's top five, who will compete in the finale next week.  

An image of the first immunity challenge from episode 12 of 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
An image from the first immunity challenge from Episode 12 of 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

The episode opened as the final seven gathered for the first challenge, 'A Bit Tipsy,' with the winner gaining immunity and a barbecue feast. After Joe won the challenge, he decided to take Cirie and Rizo along with him for the meal, where the trio started plotting against Rick. Back at camp, Tiffany planned to blindside Rizo into flushing his idol, and she let Rick and Jonathan in on her plan. Aubry, the deciding vote, saw Rick as a bigger threat than Rizo. At Tribal Council, Rick played his shot in the dark, but he was not safe. Realizing his vulnerable position, all six players voted Rick out unanimously, making him the 8th member to join the jury.     

An image of Rick Devens from the episode (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
An image of Rick Devens from the episode (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

Tiffany made a second go at her plan to flush Rizo's idol by talking to Aubry. However, Aubry teamed up with Jonathan and Joe to take out Tiffany instead. All they had to do was ensure that Tiffany didn't win the immunity challenge. The top six players then headed to the episode's second immunity challenge, which was an obstacle course where they had to spell the word 'Inconceivable.' Despite being in the lead, Joe and Jonathan struggled to spell the word. Meanwhile, Tiffany cruised through the challenge and won immunity, becoming the first person to earn a spot in the top five. 

With Tiffany safe, Cirie became the main target in the next vote-out. She tried to shift the focus onto Aubry by manipulating Jonathan, which almost worked. Furthermore, Rizo also joined the majority, willing to turn his back on his closest ally. At Tribal Council, host Jeff Probst revealed that Aubry and Cirie were the only two contestants who had reached this stage of the competition multiple times. Rizo, who had planned to use his idol before, decided against it as he knew that the two women were on the chopping block. Aubry, Joe, Jonathan, and Rizo wrote down Cirie's name, while only Tiffany and Cirie went for Aubry. With a 4-2 vote against her, Cirie ended her journey on the show. She became the 9th jury member, who will decide the fate of the top five players in the finale. 'Survivor 50' will return next week with a three-hour live finale, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who will win 'Survivor 50?' 3 strategic masterminds dominate the proceedings ahead of finale
REALITY TV

Who will win 'Survivor 50?' 3 strategic masterminds dominate the proceedings ahead of finale

The landmark season of the CBS show features a whopping $2 million in prize money and a live three-hour finale, but who stands as the favorite?
10 hours ago
'Dancing With The Stars' showrunner teases major news for spinoff after adding three major stars to Season 35
DANCING WITH THE STARS

'Dancing With The Stars' showrunner teases major news for spinoff after adding three major stars to Season 35

The full list of celebrity contestants and pro dancers partaking in the upcoming season will be announced on GMA on September 2.
13 hours ago
‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 Episodes 1-5 Recap: Marissa and DaMari take control as new bombshells target couples
REALITY TV

‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 Episodes 1-5 Recap: Marissa and DaMari take control as new bombshells target couples

Participants explore their connections through various compatibility challenges and games in the villa in ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4.
16 hours ago
Where was ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 filmed? Inside Netflix show's stunning locations
REALITY TV

Where was ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 filmed? Inside Netflix show's stunning locations

Reality stars from popular franchises will join Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 to build connections
21 hours ago
‘Summer House’ Season 10 finale preview sees Ciara Miller and West Wilson share one surprising moment
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 10 finale preview sees Ciara Miller and West Wilson share one surprising moment

Episode 15 of ‘Summer House’ ended with an intimate moment between Ciara and West, after which she told Mia about it.
22 hours ago
‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 Recap: Amanda and Kyle hit rough patch after reconciliation with Carl
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 Recap: Amanda and Kyle hit rough patch after reconciliation with Carl

After Kyle's verbal altercation with Carl, he apologized to Amanda for his behavior, while the group felt the aftermath of the intense situation.
1 day ago
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 welcomes iconic Savannah Bananas player to the ballroom
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 welcomes iconic Savannah Bananas player to the ballroom

A viral baseball entertainer is stepping into the ballroom as ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 adds another celebrity contestant
1 day ago
Who won 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'? Victors stage a great comeback after faltering in 'Jeopardy!' round
REALITY TV

Who won 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'? Victors stage a great comeback after faltering in 'Jeopardy!' round

'One Baddie After Another' comes back to defend its title against Powered By Double A (Aaron & Amanda) and Presto Strange-O (Matt & Katherine).
1 day ago
'The Voice' Season 30 lands music royalty and Hollywood star as new coach and panel just got a huge upgrade
THE VOICE

'The Voice' Season 30 lands music royalty and Hollywood star as new coach and panel just got a huge upgrade

'The Voice' Season 29 recently concluded with Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend as the three coaches, with two new judges joining next.
1 day ago
What does ‘American Idol’ Season 24 winner get? Hannah Harper's huge prize money, deals, and the major catch
AMERICAN IDOL

What does ‘American Idol’ Season 24 winner get? Hannah Harper's huge prize money, deals, and the major catch

25-year-old Missouri native had impressed the judges during her audition with her original song 'String Cheese,' but here's what she actually won.
1 day ago