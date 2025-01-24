A 15-year-old Megan Fox had a brief cameo in 'Bad Boys II' but the scene is still disturbing to this day

'Jennifer's Body' actress Megan Fox has revealed that she was sexualized at the age of 15 in Hollywood

Megan Fox is shedding light on her past experiences! In one of her 2009 resurfaced interviews, Fox talked about some bizarre incidents that happened to her in the past. While appearing in an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Fox revealed how the renowned movie director Michael Bay well known for his works on 'Transformers' film series sexualized her when she was only 15 years old. Fox alleged that Bay made her dance under a waterfall in a bikini on the set of the action-comedy film 'Bad Boys II'. As per Yahoo, while recalling the incident, Fox said, "I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels, and he approved it. They said, you know, Michael, she’s 15, so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hands. So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath the waterfall, getting soaking wet...That’s sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works."

“That was a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood. It was just very dark. I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time. Because I had already been speaking out against it, and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it,” Fox further added, according to Buzzfeed.

After learning about Fox's sexualization story as a minor, the show's host, Jimmy Kimmel, and the studio audience burst into laughter. Kimmel went on to crack some other jokes as well. During the episode, Kimmel made a joke about how all men seemingly have those feelings towards underaged girls but suppress them. Feeling objectified in the industry took a toll on Fox's mental health and led to her 'psychological breakdown.' Fox continued, "I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because the fear and the belief and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked or spat at or someone was going to yell at me or people would stone me or savage me for just being out…So I went through a very dark moment after that."

During a past interview with the Washington Post, Fox candidly spoke about the misogyny she faced during the early days of her acting career. At that point, she mentioned that she was seen as a human being similar to her characters while referring to her role in the 2009 hit film 'Jennifer's Body'. For the unversed, Fox played the character of Jennifer Check, a cheerleader turned man-eating demon, in the horror-comedy movie. “I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career. That started to change more recently as people revisited some of my interviews, listened to me speak, and started to see me in a different way," Fox told the media outlet.

Fox stated that she was able to find her purpose at the age of 26 in 2012 when she welcomed her first child into the world. At that point, Fox got some time to step away from the spotlight. “That kind of saved me, honestly. I needed an escape," she shared. Along with this, Fox mentioned that she doesn't hold any hard feelings about her treatment and credited her children for the change in her perspective. “It’s fertile soil. It’s given me the ground that I needed to grow into something quite special," she concluded.