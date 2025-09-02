Missed Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Sicario’ on Netflix? Don’t worry — it just landed on a new streaming platform

‘Sicario’ stars Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt, and Benicio del Toro as the central characters

Before hitting it out of the park with 'Yellowstone', Taylor Sheridan was struggling to make it big in the acting department. However, when he switched to the other side of the camera, the creator also became a creative brain behind some noteworthy movies. One such movie is best remembered for its action and tight narrative. Now, the recent speculations were rife with the buzz that the movie is heading for a third installment, but before that, the action flick had landed on a new streaming platform.

(L-R) A still of Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, and Emily Blunt from 'Sicario' (Image Source: Lionsgate | Photo by Richard Foreman Jr)

The movie in discussion is 'Sicario,' which was penned by Sheridan and was helmed by Denis Villeneuve. The film, headlined by Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro, became a landmark in Sheridan's career, establishing the bold tone and themes that would later define his TV empire. After years on Netflix, 'Sicario' officially left the platform and joined Peacock on Monday, September 1, continuing its journey across the ever-rotating streaming environment, as per Netflix Junkie.

Talking about its storyline, 'Sicario' follows FBI agent Kate Macer (Blunt), whose pursuit of justice pulls her into the morally murky world of a covert US–Mexico border mission. She teams up with government operative Matt Graver (Brolin) and the mysterious Alejandro (del Toro), only to find herself navigating gray areas of law enforcement, ethics, and survival. Sheridan's straightforward writing style gives the story a raw, grounded edge, which was in contrast to Hollywood glamor.

Nearly a decade later, 'Sicario' remains as compelling, not just because of Villeneuve's taut direction and the stellar cast, but because Sheridan's script deals with recurring themes of deteriorating institutions, morally gray heroes, and the immense cost of maintaining order in a chaotic world. These ideas continue throughout his later work, from the Dutton family's battles in 'Yellowstone' to the blurred lines of justice in 'Tulsa King.' The movie also had a second installment in 2018, titled 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado,' which was also written by Sheridan.

During his appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, actor Brolin admitted he once thought a third 'Sicario' film wouldn't happen. However, his outlook recently changed, as he revealed, "Like I mentioned at some point, I don't know, maybe just to be contrary. I was like, 'Yeah, that's never going to happen.' And then the producers showed up and Molly was like, you know, 'That's not true!' Which is fine. And then I just heard recently that it's very, very real. So cool," as per Screen Rant.

Brolin further explained that he "just recently heard that it's very, very real," confirming momentum for 'Sicario' 3. When asked about Villeneuve returning as director, Brolin responded, "I honestly don't know that." This update provides the strongest indication yet that Sicario 3 is moving forward, after years of uncertainty. While Villeneuve's involvement seems unlikely due to his 'Dune: Messiah' commitments, Brolin and Benicio del Toro's return could still give the trilogy a powerful conclusion.