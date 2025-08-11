MCU star gives exciting ‘Sicario’ update as he teases Taylor Sheridan's involvement — after 7 long years

Taylor sheridan's 10-year-old action film with 92% Rotten Tomato score gets exciting sequel update

With 'Landman' Season 2 wrapping up filming and 'Special Ops: Lioness' being added to ITVX for UK fans, Taylor Sheridan is on a roll these days. However, this isn't the only new update on his growing list of creative projects. The latest reports now suggest that Sheridan's hit thriller movie is set to make a comeback. While there is no official word yet, the star of the movie made it clear that the franchise is very close to making a comeback, and we can't be more excited.

Josh Brolin attends Prime Video Red Carpet Premiere For New Western Series 'Outer Range' at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images for Amazon Studios | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

The movie in discussion is 'Sicario,' which was released in 2015, followed by a sequel, 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado,' in 2018. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the original 'Sicario' remains a standout blend of modern western and thriller genres, with a script by Sheridan, who has since focused on TV projects like 'Yellowstone' and 'Landman.' Now, the star of both movies, Josh Brolin, revealed on Josh Horowitz's podcast that 'Sicario 3' is "very, very real." While details remain limited, this suggests the third installment is moving forward, per Movie Web.

In the franchise, Brolin plays Matt Graver, a CIA operative fighting Mexican drug cartels and stirring conflict between gangs. His morally ambiguous character operates in a dark world, aiming to control the drug trade, viewing the epidemic as an impossible problem to solve outright. In both 'Sicario' films, Brolin's Matt Graver works closely with Benicio Del Toro's Alejandro Gillick, a former Colombian attorney turned hitman. Their dynamic is contrasted by Emily Blunt's Kate Mercer, whose clashes with their unorthodox tactics added moral depth in the first film. However, Blunt did not return for the sequel 'Day of the Soldado,' which shifted to a more action-driven story.

Notably, the sequel ended with Graver and Gillick parting ways after a disagreement, setting up a potential reunion for a morally complex mission against the cartel in the next installment. The rumors about a third film have sparked speculation about Blunt's return, but director Villeneuve said recently he hasn't heard news of another sequel and is busy with 'Dune 3'. It seems unlikely the original creative team will fully reunite.

The concerns about casting or filming for 'Sicario 3' are too soon to be discussed, as the project is reportedly still in the early writing phase. Blunt said in an interview she hasn't heard anything "firm" about a third film, calling rumors of production progress "hearsay." Brolin, however, offered a more hopeful update, noting producer Molly Smith remains eager to make the film, but he's unsure about Sheridan's involvement. He also mentioned that Christopher McQuarrie was briefly involved but is no longer part of development, per Collider.

With the key players all busy, there's a real chance 'Sicario' 3 might never happen. While fans want to see more of the characters and story, this might be for the best. 'Day of the Soldado' left open intriguing possibilities, like Gillick or Graver opposing the corrupt system and possibly allying with Mercer. Yet, the original's conclusive ending and the mixed reception of the sequel suggest the series might have been best left without further installments.