'Dune: Prophecy' fans have one question as HBO show strays from the lore

'Dune: Prophecy' opened mixed reviews, but it has delivered plenty of chills and sparked lively discussions among fans. In the debut episode, we meet Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), a force to be reckoned with. Then comes Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) who completely shifts the tone of the series. His shocking behavior steals the show and makes us question just how much trouble he’ll cause.

In Episode 1 of 'Dune: Prophecy', Desmond uses mysterious powers to kill a child named Pruwet Richese. The reason? To sabotage an impending alliance between the emperor and House Richese, which hinged on the marriage of Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) to young Pruwet, the heir of House Richese. Desmond was convinced that a conspiracy was brewing and claimed that the Imperium was facing a threat from the Bene Gesserit. When the Emperor ignored his warning, Desmond took matters into his own hands. The character of Desmond Hart is new to the 'Dune' universe. Unlike many characters, he isn’t pulled from Frank Herbert’s novels, which leaves fans guessing about his identity. As we await the release of further episodes, here are the top three theories about who or what Desmond Hart is:

Theory 1: Desmond Hart is a face dancer

Travis Fimmel in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Desmond’s use of pyrokinesis to kill the child feels out of place, as these powers don’t align with the established lore of 'Dune'. The most practical explanation of how he was able to kill the child without touching him or using a weapon is that he used poison. This is one of the most popular floating theories among fans on Reddit.

One Reddit user wrote, "I think he is a facedancer and the kid was killed with a poison or biological weapon. I think they are trying to throw us off with Asha dying in the next scene. I think there is another facedancer among the Sisterhood who took Asha out."

"My guess is controlled poison," reads a similar comment. For the unaware, Facedancers, in Frank Herbert's 'Dune' universe, was created by Bene Tleilax. They can be defined as a caste of humanoid shape shifters who can impersonate others by changing their appearance. If this theory turns out to be true, it would make Desmond a dangerous but relatively straightforward antagonist, without deep ties to the broader 'Dune' mythos. While not the most exciting possibility, it fits the story’s suspenseful tone.

Theory 2: 'Desmond Hart in 'Dune: Prophecy' is a Tleilaxu Ghola

Travis Fimmel in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Discarding the first theory, a fan said on Reddit, "I lean towards ghola/clone, because Face Dancer seems too early in the timeline. And also from a franchise craft perspective if he was a Face Dancer I don't think it would be a smart way of laying the groundwork for Scytale in the movie, but would actually undercut the impact that character has as the first Face Dancer we see in the Dune saga."

So, could Desmond be a Ghola, a bio-engineered clone created by the Tleilaxu? The Tleilaxu haven’t appeared in live-action yet, but they’re critical in 'Dune' lore and could easily fit into this prequel. Hart’s strange abilities and secretive nature might stem from Tleilaxu's experiments, setting the stage for connections to 'Dune: Messiah'. This theory gives Hart a deep, lore-rich backstory that hardcore fans would love.

Supporting this theory, another fan said, "I personally think he’s a Tleilaxu creation, and this would be a great way to set up the idea of the two main conflicts of cults: Bene Gesserit or Bene Tleilax. I know this’d make sense for WB, as Tleilaxu are super weird and need a lot of exposition, so a tv show before Dune: Messiah which is technically when Gholas and facedancers first appear would make the most sense from a corporate, MCU style-storytelling."

Theory 3: Desmond Hart is an Ixian Spy

Travis Fimmel in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Another intriguing idea is that Hart comes from Ix, a planet known for its technological advancements. Could he be a cyborg or android designed to manipulate the Sisterhood? This theory not only explains his abilities but also seamlessly integrates Ix’s tech-driven agenda, adding layers of sci-fi intrigue to the story.

While brushing aside the Ghola theory, a fan pointed out, "Aren't Gholas too early in the story? Having finished reading Butlerian Jihad and starting Machine crusade -book, it sounds like Tleilaxu have only ability to grow organs, not full humans, or Gholas. So I doubt the progress could be that fast, as we are only 100 years after Jihad." In support of Desmond being Ixian, he added, “Could he be some Ixian creation? Sure, he could be an android, or something like that. That could fit the theme that some factions in the imperium want to bring machine technology back."

Another fan said, "I tend to agree with some others here that he has something Ixian going on with him. The way he was rubbing his right temple and lightly grimacing as the kid burned suggested some effort / discomfort with the process."

Though Desmond's true identity remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: 'Dune: Prophecy' promises to deliver plenty of thrilling and jaw-dropping moments in the episodes ahead.

New episodes of 'Dune: Prophecy' arrive on Max every Sunday.

