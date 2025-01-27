Emily Blunt reveals she ‘absolutely’ wanted to throw up after kissing a co-star during filming

Emily Blunt gets candid about feeling uneasy after filming intense scenes with certain actors

Emily Blunt once opened up about feeling uneasy after filming kissing scenes with certain actors. During an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' on April 29, 2024, Blunt admitted that some on-screen kisses had made her want to throw up due to a lack of chemistry with her co-stars. When Howard Stern had asked if she had ever felt like throwing up after kissing someone on-screen because the experience was unpleasant, she had responded honestly, saying, “Absolutely, absolutely.” She further clarified, “I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it.”

Blunt, who had starred in 'The Fall Guy', had shared her thoughts on how the chemistry worked while filming with different actors. Stern had asked her how she built chemistry with co-stars, and she had explained that it didn’t always depend on whether she liked the person she was working with. “Howard, I’ve had chemistry with people I haven’t liked at all,” she had said. Blunt had chosen not to reveal any names or say who had made her feel uneasy after kissing them.

However, she had talked about why on-screen chemistry was such a tricky thing to achieve. “Sometimes you can really, really like someone, and you can be pals, and you can have a rapport that’s really effortless, but it doesn’t translate onscreen,” she said. She described chemistry as “an ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell,” as reported by Huff Post. Despite her experiences with uncomfortable moments, Blunt has spoken positively about her recent project, 'The Fall Guy', and her co-star, Ryan Gosling. She had called him “amazing.”

However, while filming the movie in Australia, Blunt encountered a less pleasant moment off-camera. Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' earlier that month, she shared a story about a large spider she and her husband, actor John Krasinski, had come across during their stay in Australia. Blunt had described the spider as enormous, saying, “You know how people go, ‘It was the size of your hand’, it was like a bird in full wingspan.” Krasinski managed to handle the situation, catching the spider in a Tupperware container and releasing it outside. “He was very brave,” Blunt added while recounting the incident. Although 'The Fall Guy' had brought its challenges both on and off set, Blunt highlighted the unique experiences that came with her job.

Emily Blunt in a still from 'The Fall Guy' (Credit Image Source: Universalpictures)

The movie, which hit theaters earlier in 2024, gave her a chance to work with a talented team, even if some moments, whether it was awkward kissing scenes or giant spiders, had proven to be less than ideal. Blunt’s candid discussion about the realities of her work shed light on the less glamorous side of acting.