Ryan Seacrest’s ‘concerning’ appearance on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ has fans asking the same thing: ‘Is he on...’

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is back for Season 43 with new prizes and thrills for what they have dubbed the "Year of Fun", and fans cannot be more thrilled. But as the first episode aired on September 8, fans were left a little concerned about host Ryan Seacrest. Eagle-eyed as always, fans noticed subtle changes on Seacrest's face and physique, questioning if he was physically doing well. "Seacrest seems a little weird and looking a little Willam DaFoe-y?” a fan posted on Reddit, and many agreed.

Comparing how Seacrest looked in the previous seasons, another follower wrote, “I just started watching the premiere and...wow. His eyebrows have blended into his skin, and he looks like he's aged 5+ years from last season.” Agreeing with the statement, another fan commented, “I was mainly noticing he looked older. Not in a bad way either, just slightly more like his actual age.” “I have been saying this since the premier. Why is he all over the place? His face is sunken in, too - somewhat concerning,” another worried fan commented.

Fans also recalled previous instances where Seacrest was not himself. “I think you needed a little more of a head start,” Seacrest had said after a contestant lost the game. To the fans' surprise, he was also seen smiling after the contestant Jim Venckus lost $100,000. After the episode was released on social media, fans took to the comments section, with one expressing, “Why does Ryan think it’s funny when someone loses $100,000? Since Ryan took over, has anybody noticed Ryan smiling and pretty much laughing when $100,000 is lost in the Bonus Round?”

Meanwhile, Seacrest, who took over Pat Sajak’s duties after the longtime host retired last season, is returning to host another fan-favorite show, ‘American Idol’, and fans are thrilled. ABC has officially announced that Seacrest will continue as host for the program’s 24th season, set to premiere in 2026. The judging lineup also remains stable for the upcoming season. Carrie Underwood, who joined the panel in 2024 after Katy Perry’s departure, will return alongside longtime judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43 premiere saw California teacher Alvin Rosales reach the bonus round after making a strong comeback. He went up against Lauren Davis, from Deer Park, Texas, and Erica Edwards, from Chicago, Illinois. However, after a friendly scolding from Seacrest, well-wishes from his sister, who joined him on stage, and almost guessing the right puzzle, he missed out on an additional $40,000. He, however, went home a happy man, winning $34,232 and a trip to Australia.