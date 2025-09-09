‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season 43 promises bigger prizes as Ryan Seacrest spills surprising wheel secret

Ahead of its Season 43 debut, 'Wheel of Fortune' announces 'Year of Fun' with Secret Santa surprises

Promising to make Season 43 its biggest yet, CBS's 'Wheel of Fortune' is teasing an exciting new theme ahead of its Monday, September 8, premiere. The makers of the fan-favorite show have been generating buzz among fans with the promising theme, 'Year of Fun'. As part of the update, the show promises more fascinating new giveaways and luxurious prizes for the contestants, and honestly, we can't wait any longer.

Ryan Seacrest at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 held in Times Square in New York, New York (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Craig T Fruchtman)

Talking about the new season, executive producer of 'Wheel of Fortune', Bellamie Blackstone, said, "Ryan [Seacrest] brings his charm, warmth, and playfulness into his interactions with the contestants and co-host Vanna White, and that has resonated with our viewers," as per TV Insider. "A big part of the success we saw last season can be credited to these many wonderful moments, so we decided to embrace it and make 'The Year of Fun' the season 43 theme,” she added.

'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43 promises more tournaments, bigger prizes, and extra opportunities to win, with fans already spotting a new wedge on the wheel in behind-the-scenes footage. 'Fan Fridays' will now reportedly be called 'Fanday Fundays', allowing viewers to participate any day of the week by typing in a keyword online for a chance to win prizes, including cash, vacations, and other luxurious rewards, with giveaways hosted by social media correspondent Maggie Sajak.

In addition to new episodes, streamers will also offer classic episodes of 'Wheel of Fortune', including Pat Sajak-era episodes, memorable contestants, and White's best outfits. Suzanne Prete, president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, said, "Fans have been asking to be able to stream their favorite game show for years, and we're excited to work with each of the platforms to deliver the best all-around experience. Not only will each streamer have their own selection of classic episodes, but their audiences will have access to new episodes the next day and will be able to participate in giveaways and sweepstakes live."

Talking to ABC News, Ryan Seacrest revealed a secret about the wheel, saying, "You know the clicking sound? There are rubber bands like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth under the wheel. That's what makes the clicking sound." White responded, "Do you know, I never knew that?" to which Seacrest joked, "Well, welcome to Season 43. You're going to really like it here."

Looking back at her tenure, White said, "I love coming to work every day. It's always fun and you never know what's going to happen. I'm having so much fun!" She then shared her experience working with Seacrest, saying he "found his footing quickly" and that "the transition was amazing." "He just slipped right in like he's been doing it forever," she added. Seacrest then revealed his goal for the season, saying, "I hope to give away $1 million. That's been sort of my goal since I started." White responded enthusiastically, "It has! I feel like it's got to happen. Think positive!"