Pat Sajak snaps at ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant just after tackling another player in chaotic TV moment

"You increased the drama," said Pat Sajak after yelling at a 'Wheel of Fortune' player

Having hosted 'Wheel of Fortune' for 41 seasons, Pat Sajak earned a loyal fan base thanks to his supportive attitude and dry humor. However, that wasn't always the case. There have been instances when Sajak's behavior came off as rude or dismissive, garnering more attention than the game itself. In one such case, Sajak was seen yelling at a contestant, that, too, just an episode before tackling another 'Wheel of Fortune' player.

During the 'Wheel of Fortune' episode in March 2023, contestant Nicole from Peachtree, Georgia, stepped up to solve a nearly completed puzzle with only two letters missing. Sajak reacted by loudly exclaiming, "Please, solve the darn puzzle!" per USA Today. After Nicole correctly solved it, Sajak acknowledged the pressure, saying, "It's a horrible moment when you know that 'Everyone in America knows what this is; why don't I?' But you got it."

He added with a touch of humor, "We appreciate that you pretended you didn't know until the end. You increased the drama, and that was great." Notably, this comes after Sajak tackled a contestant named Fred on the show. A professional wrestler, drama teacher, and trivia host, Fred had just won big on the Hawaii-themed episode of the New York Post. After solving the bonus puzzle, he earned an additional $40,000, bringing his total to $75,800. In a video shared on Instagram, Fred became emotional and hugged a family member, before Sajak suddenly "tackled" him in jest.

Fans were left bewildered by Sajak's behavior, as many expressed their opinion in the comment section of the YouTube video. A fan commented, "Pat is a riot! Congrats to the winner!" while another added, "The Sajak Hammer Lock was no joke, yo...." A fan remarked, "Poor Fred." Meanwhile, another noted, "Not gonna lie, it started out friendly, but the last couple seconds show he was actually holding on to him fairly firmly as Pat was losing his balance while the contestant worked his way out of the arm lock. I hope they were both just playing along and Wheel of Fortune isn't sued."

In June 2023, Sajak announced that 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 41 would be his final one. "Well, the time has come," he told Bloomberg News. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all," he said. Reportedly, rumors about Sajak's exit intensified after he abruptly left mid-show during an episode in April 2023, episode, per Soaps.

Sajak was absent for the bonus round, prompting confusion among fans. Announcer Jim Thornton filled in, and contestant Sarah even shared that she was a fan of Thornton. Sajak later returned during the credits and casually asked Vanna White, "Did I miss anything?" to which she replied, "Not much, just the bonus round." Following Sajak's announcement of his retirement, Wheel of Fortune named Ryan Seacrest as his official replacement for Season 42. In a June 27, 2023, Instagram post, Seacrest wrote, "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."