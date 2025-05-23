Lionel Richie teases his next move after 'American Idol' Season 23 run, and we're super excited

Long-term jugde on 'American Idol' Lionel Richie makes a bold career move and fans are already buzzing with excitement

Lionel Richie has been a judge on 'American Idol' for the last 7 seasons, along with judges Luke Bryan and Katy Perry from season 16 to season 22, and with Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan in season 23. No doubt Richie has been one of the fan-favorite judges in the realm of reality TV, but before being a judge, the 75-year-old had won many hearts by releasing hit songs like 'Penny Lover,' Just For You,' 'Running with the Night,' and many more. Only a few know, it was not until the release of 'Truly,' in 1982 that he earned a spotlight as a star, as reported by Smooth Radio.

There is no denying that the 5-time Grammy Award winner has plenty of experience in Hollywood, but things got more exciting when Richie decided to pen down his life's adventures, struggles, highs, and lows to share with his fan base. People recently revealed that Richie is gearing up to release his highly anticipated memoir, 'Truly', with HarperOne, a division of Harper Collins, a renowned publishing company. The book will hit bookshelves on September 30, 2025, but fans can pre-order their copy on his official website.

The moment the news broke, the excitement was palpable. The social media lit up with fans celebrating the chance to finally read the icon’s life story in his own words. On an Instagram post of People with Lionel Richie, a viewer wrote, "Looking younger with each photo. Absolutely no wrinkle in sight." Another Instagram user wrote in excitement, "I can't wait to read your book, but from Italy it's very hard to get it."

Adding to the conversation, a netizen said, "Listening to Truly ....it takes me back to 1983 when I needed all your songs to soothe my soul...and dang it I'm right back there lol. So Grateful you are there... Truly." While another loyal fan wrote, "You are such an amazing person. , and a wonderful singer. and a great human being. Hinting what the book is going to be about, Richie said in an official statement with People, "I travel the world, and all people want to hear is, 'I love you.' 'I love you' is forever. And the day we realize we come as different tribes, but we all represent the global family of mankind… the day that happens, we will be united, together, as one."

While Judith Curr, president and publisher of HarperOne shed a little more light on 'Truly,' and said, "We are thrilled to not only be providing his fans and friends with a nuanced, detailed, emotional telling of what his life has held, but his view of the world, what has changed and what has remained the same, the difficulties and the causes for celebration." Now that Richie has completed the 'American Idol' 23 run, he is shifting his focus to 'Truly.' In an Instagram post last week, Richie revealed he is taking a book tour starting October 1 in Austin, Texas, moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 2nd, Los Angeles, California, on October 6, and finally ending it on September 29 in New York City.