‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer may have leaked again and it teases a major Hulk moment

At the time of writing, the trailer is expected to be released sometime next week, with the film releasing on July 31.

Sony and Marvel Studios had to battle a fresh wave of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' leaks. After the first trailer was leaked online last December, the second trailer was leaked ahead of its official drop. The weekend saw the audio from the trailer circulating on YouTube, social media, and Reddit, along with low-quality versions of the trailer. For eagle-eyed fans, this was enough to dissect and infer potential plot points. Per reports, Sony swung into action and issued copyright takedowns, suggesting the trailer was indeed legitimate. At the time of writing, the trailer is expected to be released sometime next week, with the film releasing on July 31.

Spanning just over two minutes, the trailer sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) meeting Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), making it the official reveal of the OG Avenger. "Dr. Banner, you figured out a way to suppress mutating DNA, right?" Peter asks. "If you see me without this, run!" Banner responds, making his first jaw-dropping reference to his Hulk Inhibitor Device that keeps him as Bruce. Theories suggest the inhibitor is damaged in the film and that Ruffalo's Banner turns into the Hulk. "Theoretically, could you get rid of the bad aspects, but keep the good?" Parker asks. "How would you decide," Banner responds, "what parts of nature are good or bad?" Other parts of the trailer show Peter’s nervous interactions with MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon).

A screenshot from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Marvel Studios)

The official logline reads, "Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. To take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!'' The ensemble cast also includes Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Sadie Sink, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O’Connor serve as producers with Louis D’Esposito and David Cain as executive producers.