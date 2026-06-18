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‘Outer Banks’ finally drops Season 5 trailer and it's releasing sooner than you think

Season 5 of 'Outer Banks' will focus on the Pogues dealing with the aftermath of JJ's murder by his father Chandler Groff.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still of Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Madison Bailey, and Chase Stokes in ‘Outer Banks’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Madison Bailey, and Chase Stokes in ‘Outer Banks’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The Pogues won't sit still until and unless they exact their revenge! Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming fifth and final season of the popular action-adventure series 'Outer Banks' on Thursday. In the trailer, the gang is still reeling in the aftermath of the tragic death of JJ, who was k*lled by his father, Chandler Groff, in the previous season. Moreover, the van called Twinkie, which has been a staple of the show's past seasons, is now at the end of its road as the trailer also depicts John B. watching in horror as Cleo blows the van to smithereens. 'Outer Banks' Season 5 will premiere on August 20, which happens to be almost two years since the premiere of Season 4 back in October 2024.

Speaking in an interview with EW, showrunner Shannon Burke revealed that the death of JJ "...is going to be the main story for the rest of season 5 — it’s going to be the emotional spine. It’s not something you get over in a day or an episode. It’s something that is going to affect them, and it’s going to be the emotional center of the rest of the series. Mourning is just a tiny piece of it, but they all will be dealing with this gap in their friendship and how it affects them." Contrary to Season 4's release schedule, which was split into two phases, Season 5 will drop all 10 episodes at once on the streaming platform. 

A still of Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey in ‘Outer Banks’ (Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey in ‘Outer Banks’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The official synopsis of the final installment of 'Outer Banks' reads, "Season 5 finds the Pogues at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats. With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good."

A still of Drew Starkey, Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss in ‘Outer Banks’ (Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Drew Starkey, Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss in ‘Outer Banks’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The synopsis adds that now that the Pogues have their backs against the wall, they must fight to the last breath to reclaim their lost glory. As confirmed by JJ's girlfriend Kiara in the final moments of the trailer, she, Rafe, and the rest of the Pogues have vowed to go after Groff following his escape to Portugal. The cast of the final season includes Chase Stokes, Carlacia Grant, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss, J. Anthony Crane, Austin North, Cullen Moss, and Fiona Palomo. Jonas and Josh Pate serve as the creators, writers, and executive producers alongside Burke. The previous seasons and episodes of 'Outer Banks' are exclusively available on Netflix.

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