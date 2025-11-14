Is ‘Pluribus’ secretly about AI? Vince Gilligan responds to fan theories: ‘A lot of people...’

‘Pluribus’ Season 1 Episode 3 tosses a grenade at the idea of the hive mind

'Pluribus' on Apple TV+ seems to have struck a chord with audiences. Not only does it feature an exceptional Rhea Seehorn in the leading character of romance author Carol Sturka, but it also explores important contemporary themes such as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). While the first three episodes of the Apple TV+ show have been well-received, many viewers have been prompted to find real-life parallels in the show. Created by 'Breaking Bad' virtuoso Vince Gilligan, 'Pluribus' centres around Sturka trying her best to save the world after a strange alien virus brings together the entire world's population into a collective hive mind that is at once omniscient and a weird flatterer.

Although Sturka is just one among the twelve people who have somehow been left untouched by the virus and haven't yet joined the hive mind, the onus to restore the previous status quo is largely on her shoulders. The other eleven are content with the way things are. In the recently aired third episode of the show, aptly titled 'Grenade', Seehorn's character is hell bent on testing the limits to which the hive mind in general and her attendant Zosia in particular would go to please her. In one specific scene, Sturka asks Zosia to procure a hand grenade for her.

The hive mind soon obliges as its sole purpose is to appreciate Sturka and make sure that all of her desires are met. This is what makes the hive mind a bit of a sycophant. Even after Sturka detonates the grenade and Zosia is mortally wounded, the hive would still go to any extent to satisfy Sturka. While Zosia recovers inside the hospital, a strange character in a DHL delivery uniform approaches Sturka, and with the conversation that ensues, it is clear that they would be willing to provide her with a nuclear bomb if she were to ask for one!

This has led many to draw parallels between the hive mind and a modern generative AI-based platform such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Speaking on the subject to Polygon, Gilligan remarked: "I wasn't really thinking of AI,” he says, “because this was about eight or 10 years ago. Of course, the phrase ‘artificial intelligence’ certainly predated ChatGPT, but it wasn't in the news like it is now."

Gilligan further added that he wouldn't entirely discard the parallel, noting, "I'm not saying you're wrong,” he continues. “A lot of people are making that connection. I don't want to tell people what this show is about. If it's about AI for a particular viewer, or Covid-19 — it's actually not about that, either — more power to anyone who sees some ripped-from-the-headlines type thing." 'Pluribus' airs new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.