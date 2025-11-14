What really happened in ‘Pluribus’ Episode 3? Fans can’t stop talking about Carol’s grenade scene

After the incident, Carol Sturka couldn’t believe that the hive mind gave her a nuclear weapon just like that

At the moment, the fans are hooked to their television screens, and it’s primarily due to the third episode of the Apple TV sci-fi series ‘Pluribus’, which was released on November 14. The third episode of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series was titled ‘Grenade.’ Created by Vince Gilligan, well-known for his work on the hit crime drama show ‘Breaking Bad,’ the show has not only managed to catch the attention of the viewers, but it has also kept them on the edge of their seats. The first two episodes of the new psychological thriller series dropped on Apple TV earlier this month, and now, the fans can’t stop talking about the third episode.

The third episode of ‘Pluribus’ kicked off with Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) getting back home from an abortive summit with some other survivors. She appeared a bit disappointed, as none of the other English-speaking survivors could help her out. Furthermore, Seeborn’s character gets involved in a heated argument with one of the Spanish survivors who evaded the collective’s detection for a day and a half. The Spanish survivor yelled at her, and Sturka clapped back at him.

Soon after, a hungry Sturka was seen searching for food, as there were no items in the grocery store or in the private homes since all the resources had been relocated. Around the same time, the hive mind enters the chat and fulfills her wishes by restocking the food. Later in the episode, Sturka meets Zosia (Karolina Wydra), and the former requests a hand grenade. Eventually, Zosia gives the grenade to her, who accidentally triggers the weapon and almost kills Zosia. After the incident, Sturka couldn’t believe that the hive mind gave her a nuclear weapon just like that.

Along with Seehorn and Wydra, the sci-fi show also stars Miriam Shor as Helen, Carlos Manuel Vesga as Manousos, Samba Schutte as Koumba Diabaté, Peter Bergman as Davis Taffler, Max Reeves as Margaux, Anna Mhairi as Vesper, Olivia Rouyre as Genevieve, Esther Omegba as Jasmine, Imani Love as Cleo, and Phuong Kubacki as Soleil. The highly anticipated fourth episode of ‘Pluribus’, which has been titled ‘Please, Carol’, will be dropping on November 21, only on Apple TV.