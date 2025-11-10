‘Pluribus’ Season 2 confirmed and Vince Gilligan hints that it’s not the end for Apple TV+’s sci-fi thriller

Vince Gilligan shared his thoughts on the future of the sci-fi thriller which raked in rave reviews

'Pluribus' creator Vince Gilligan shared his two cents on the future of the hit Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller. Renewed for a second season, the 'Breaking Bad' co-creator believed there were more seasons in the offing, but with a condition.

“I think we have a pretty good idea of where it should end," Gilligan told Variety. He added, "One of the most important things I can do in the writers’ room is not be too precious about the ideas. If we come up with a better way to end this thing, we will."

His latest comes on the back of his previous chat with ScreenRant. While Gilligan had an idea of the possible end, he was willing to scrub the current plan if there was a better roadmap of where the series would go.

Leading up to its release, the streamer had greenlit the show for two seasons, but the decision to make more installments will ultimately lie with Apple TV+. Gilligan's track record of successful shows saw 'Pluribus' caught in a bidding war by multiple networks, but Apple TV+ managed to snag the project. Two episodes in, the series has fast-become one of the most-watched shows in the streaming ecosphere.

In the same interview, Gilligan also weighed in on the bidding war. "I enjoyed that experience very much, but then in a weird way I didn’t,” he says. “It was great to be wanted, but I met with all these nice folks, and I had to say no to some of them, and that was not enjoyable." He finally decided to work with Apple TV+ after he was promised "trust and time".

The idea of the show came almost a decade ago. "I started pondering this idea almost 10 years ago," he added. "It was originally about a guy, because I tend to think that way,” says Gilligan, who is dressed in a checkered blazer and clean-shaven for the first time in years. He imagined a show that started with an Earth-shattering event, and in the aftermath, the entire population suddenly became “unfailingly nice” to the protagonist, “so much so that they basically give their lives for this guy."

The logline for the show is a crisp, "The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness." The sci-fi thriller follows Carol (Rhea Seehorn), a woman who finds herself isolated when a virus that causes intense happiness begins to infect everyone she knows — except her. Also starring are Carolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga in key roles. At the time of writing, the series' two-episode outing has already garnered rave reviews.

Now, time will tell if the show can live up to the strong start it got off to. Apple TV+ has carved a name for itself as a platform with gripping sci-fi content, and Gilligan's hopes of a multi-season run depend on how the first two seasons of the show fare.

‘Pluribus’ will comprise nine episodes, two of which premiered Nov. 7. The remaining episodes drop every Friday through December 26.